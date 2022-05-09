Morning Kickoff: May 10

MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, May 10

High school baseball: Bismarck at Dickinson, 5:30 p.m.; Century at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Jametown at Mandan, 4:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Minot at St. Mary’s, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton at Shiloh Christian, 5 p.m., Dwyer Field.

High school boys golf: Mandan Invitational, 10 a.m., Prairie West Golf Course; Shiloh Christian at Southern McLean Invitational at Hawktree, 11 a.m.

High school girls soccer: Bismarck at Williston, 7:30 p.m.; Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park; Minot at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Jamestown at Bismarck, Noon, Tom O’Leary Courts; Century at Mandan, 4:15 p.m.; Jamestown at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Dickinson at St. Mary’s, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary.

High school softball: Williston at Century, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Dickinson, 5 p.m.

High school track: BPS Triangular, 4 p.m., Bowl.

Wednesday, May 11

College baseball: NSIC Tournament at Sioux Falls: University of Mary vs. Augustana, 12 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

High school baseball

4:30 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) -- Beulah at Hazen

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Houston at Minnesota

TV TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — Oakland at Detroit

6 p.m.

TBS — Boston at Atlanta

6:40 p.m.

BSN Extra – Oakland at Minnesota

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at San Diego

NBA PLAYOFFS

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Game 5: Philadelphia at Miami

9 p.m.

TNT — Game 5: Dallas at Phoenix

NHL

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Draft Lottery

NHL PLAYOFFS

6 p.m.

ESPN — Game 5: Boston at Carolina

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Game 5: Tampa Bay at Toronto

8:30 p.m.

BSN/ESPN — Game 5: St. Louis at Minnesota

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Game 5: Los Angeles at Edmonton

SOCCER

2 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Aston Villa

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Tuesday and Wednesday)

TENNIS — Rome: WTA/ATP, Early rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): A 3-2 win over the St. Louis Bandits put the Bismarck Bobcats in prime position to advance to the semifinal round of the Robertson Cup playoffs. Shane Omdahl and Adam Knochenmus scored in the third period to give the Bobcats a much-needed boost. Donald Olivieri got the Bobcats on the board before the Bandits regained the lead at 2-1 with Joe Kalisz’s second goal of the game.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Travis Lang, who went 47-0 to win his second state title for Bismarck, swept his way through the 54-kilogram (119 pound) weight class in the Greco-Roman portion of the FILA Cadet National tournament championship in Evanston, Ill., going undefeated en route to winning a national championship. The title qualified Lang for the world championships in Bulgaria.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck’s AAU swim team placed fourth at the indoor swim championships at Moorhead, Minn., thanks to four first places and a second place from Terry Leupp. The 10-year-old Leupp won the 100- and 50-meter backstrokes, the 100-meter freestyle, and the 100-meter individual medley, and took second place in the 100-meter breaststroke. Kathy Sweeney touched first in the 11-12 year-old girls 100-meter breaststroke, and Mitch Leupp won the 100-meter breaststroke in the 11-12 year-old boys class.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Bill Russell (1960-61, 1961-62, 1962-63), Wilt Chamberlain (1965-66, 1966-67, 1967-68) and Larry Bird (1983-84, 1984-85, 1985-86).

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.