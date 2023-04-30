MORNING KICKOFF
Monday, May 1
High school girls tennis: St. Mary’s at Legacy, 5:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
Tuesday, May 2
College baseball: Bemidji State at University of Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
High school baseball: Bismarck at Minot, 4:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Century, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.; Mandan at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Williston, 4:30 p.m.; Hettinger-Scranton-New England at Shiloh Christian, 5 p.m., Dwyer Field.
High school boys golf: Minot Invitational, 10 a.m., Souris Valley Golf Course.
High school girls soccer: Bismarck at Dickinson, 6:15 p.m.; Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Minot at Legacy, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; St. Mary’s at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
High school girls tennis: Mandan at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary; Minot at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; Dickinson at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school softball: Bismarck at Dickinson, 5 p.m.; Century at Turtle Mountain, 4:30 p.m.; Williston at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Watford City at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.
High school track: BPS All-City Meet, 4 p.m., Bowl; Dickinson Invitational, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, May 3
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Würth 400
GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Second Round
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at N.Y. Mets
7 p.m.
FS1 — San Francisco at Houston
9 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers OR Cincinnati at San Diego
NBA PLAYOFFS
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Game 1: Philadelphia at Boston
9 p.m.
TNT — Game 2: Phoenix at Denver
NHL PLAYOFFS
7 p.m.
ESPN — Game 7: NY Rangers at New Jersey
SOCCER
2 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Everton at Leicester City
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Madrid, Early Rounds
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Madrid, Early Rounds
4 a.m. (Monday and Tuesday)
TENNIS — ATP: Madrid, Early Rounds; WTA: Madrid, Quarterfinals
5 a.m. (Monday and Tuesday)
TENNIS — ATP: Madrid, Early Rounds; WTA: Madrid, Quarterfinals
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Bismarck advanced to the second round of the NAHL playoffs with a convincing 6-0 win over Brookings, completing a three-game sweep in the process. Bismarck scored once in the first on the power play, added a pair in the second, then tallied three in the third to close out the series. Cory Chapman had two goals and Matt Pohlkamp had a goal and an assist for the Bobcats.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): Bismarck High beat Minot Ryan in girls tennis 6-3, with all three of Ryan’s wins necessitating a third set. Bismarck got wins from Lauren Hansen at No. 1 singles and at No. 1 doubles along with Klarissa Pudwill, 6-1, 6-0 in the singles match against Chanda Krebsbach and 6-2, 6-0 over Krebsbach and Madison Huff in doubles.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): Steve Kottsick was named golf pro for the Mandan Municipal Country Club, succeeding Roger Erickson. Kottsick, 21 years old at the time, was a native of Minot where he graduated from high school and attended two years of college at Minot State. He previously worked at the Souris Valley Golf Course as an assistant pro and was an assistant at the Palm Springs, California golf course.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Jerry Burch in the 1961 draft, though Burch never played a snap for the Vikings.
