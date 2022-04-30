Morning Kickoff: May 1

MORNING KICKOFF

Sunday, May 1

College baseball: Northern State at University of Mary, Noon/2 p.m., Mandan Memorial Ballpark; Dakota County TC at Bismarck State College, 1/3 p.m., Dwyer Field.

College softball: Concordia-St. Paul at University of Mary, 10 a.m./12 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

IFL: San Diego at Bismarck, 3:05 p.m., Event Center.

Monday, May 2

College baseball: Northern State at University of Mary, 10 a.m., Municipal Ballpark; Dakota County Technical College at Bismarck State College, 10 a.m./12 p.m., Mandan Memorial Ballpark.

College softball: Concordia-St. Paul at University of Mary, 12/2 p.m., U-Mary Softball Field.

High school baseball: Renville County at Shiloh Christian, 2:30 p.m., Dwyer Field; Williston at St. Mary’s, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

High school golf: Shiloh Christian at Tom O’Leary Golf Course, 11 a.m.

High school track: Shiloh Christian at Oakes Invitational.

NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, Game 5 (if necessary), 6:30 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Tampa Bay

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

12 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar Series: Honda Indy Grand Prix Of Alabama

2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: From Dover Motor Speedway

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: Salinas, Calif.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — Mississippi at Arkansas

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at LSU

GOLF

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: Mexico Open, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta

GOLF — Champions Tour: The Woodlands Country Club, Final round

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Palos Verdes Championship, Final Round

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Tampa Bay

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Houston at Toronto

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Detroit at L.A. Dodgers

6 p.m.

ESPN/ESPN2 — Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets

NBA PLAYOFFS

12 p.m.

ABC — Game 1: Milwaukee at Boston

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Game 1: Golden State at Memphis

SOCCER

10:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham

3 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Philadelphia Union at Nashville SC

9 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Minnesota at LAFC

USFL

1:30 p.m.

USA — Pittsburgh vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala.

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Mandan’s Casey Breuer started the rodeo season in style for Gillette College, taking first in bareback riding to help the men’s rodeo team to a third-place finish at Casper College.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Angie Frenzel, who helped lead Mandan to back-to-back state titles in girls basketball, signed a letter of intent to play basketball for Bismarck State College. A 6-footer, Frenzel was a second-team all-stater in the fall of 2000.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Mandan outlasted Dickinson Central and Bismarck in a three-way race for a girls team track and field title at Dickinson State. Mandan had 48 points on three event wins, courtesy of their 880-meter relay team (Max Knol, Sue Johnson, Kathy Beer, and JoAnne Koch), 880-meter runners Patty Groth and Sandy Hoff, who finished first and second in the event, and Koch winning the softball throw with a mark of 164-11.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Packers drafted running back Paul Hornung No. 1 out of Notre Dame in 1957 and quarterback Randy Duncan No. 1 from Iowa in 1959.

