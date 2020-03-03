Morning Kickoff: March 4

Morning Kickoff: March 4

MORNING KICKOFF

SCHEDULE

Wednesday, March 4

No local events scheduled.

Thursday, March 5

Class A basketball: West Region Tournament at Bismarck Event Center, Boys: Quarterfinals (Main Arena), Boys: Jamestown vs. Williston, 3 p.m.; Mandan vs. Dickinson, 4:45 p.m.; Bismarck vs. Century, 6:30 p.m.; Minot vs. Legacy, 8:15 p.m. Girls (Exhibit Hall): Legacy vs. Williston, 2 p.m.; Mandan vs. St. Mary’s, 3:45 p.m.; Century vs. Dickinson, 5:30 p.m.; Bismarck vs. Minot, 7:15 p.m.

Class B girls basketball: State tournament at Grand Forks, Betty Engelstad Arena, Quarterfinals: Grafton vs. Rugby, 1 p.m.; Trenton vs. Shiloh Christian, 2:45 p.m.; Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich vs. Hettinger-Scranton, 6:30 p.m.; Central Cass vs. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, 8:15 p.m.

College softball: U-Mary vs. Grand Valley State (9 a.m.), West Virginia Wesleyan (11:15 a.m.) at Clermont, Fla.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Cedarville, Orlando, Fla.

Friday, March 6

Class B girls basketball: State tournament at Grand Forks, Betty Engelstad Arena, Consolation: 1/2:45 p.m.; Semifinals, 6:30/8:15 p.m.

Class A basketball: West Region Tournament at Bismarck Event Center, Boys: Loser out, 1/2:45 p.m. (Exhibit hall); Semifinals, 5:30/7:15 p.m. (Main Arena). Girls, Loser out, 11 a.m./12:45 p.m. (Exhibit Hall), Semifinals, 2/3:45 p.m. (Main Arena).

College hockey: North Dakota at Omaha, 7 p.m.

College softball: U-Mary vs. Indiana-Pennsylvania (1:30 p.m.), Urbana-Ohio (3:45 p.m.) at Clermont, Fla.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Wartburg at Orlando, Fla.

High school boys swimming/diving: State meet at West Fargo, 12:30 (diving), 3:15 p.m. (swimming)

NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

 

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at Providence

6 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Indiana

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Auburn

ESPNU — Florida at Georgia

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at Seton Hall

8 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Wisconsin

ESPN2 — Florida State at Notre Dame

ESPNU — Kansas State at Oklahoma State

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Illinois vs. Wisconsin, First Round, Indianapolis

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Penn State vs. Minnesota, First Round

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — Spring Training: St. Louis vs. New York Mets

NBA

6 p.m.

ESPN — Indiana at Milwaukee

7 p.m.

FSN -- Chicago at Minnesota

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans at Dallas

NHL

6 p.m.

NBCSN — Philadelphia at Washington

8:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Anaheim at Colorado

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2009): Ashley Watson pitched a complete-game six-hitter to lead the University of Mary over the University of Mount Olive, N.C., 9-1 in women's softball at Orlando, Fla. Rosie Gonzalez rapped three hits and knocked in a run to spark U-Mary's 10-hit attack. Brenda Langston plated three Marauder runs.

20 YEARS AGO (1999): Tom Kopp sprang a surprise on Minot, and the Magicians never recovered. Kopp, averaging 4.6 points per game, knocked down five 3-pointers, three in the first quarter. That launched Century toward a 64-41 upset of Minot in the first round of the West Region boys basketball tournament at the Civic Center. Century now has six wins to Minot's 12.

50 YEARS AGO (1969): Robinson downed Hurdsfield 83-59 in a District 18 basketball playoff game at Steele. Gary Hetletved led Robinson with 33 points. Marty Koenig led the way for Hurdsfield with 17 points. Robinson advances to the district quarterfinals where it will meet Tuttle.

Trivia Answer

North Carolina leads Duke 139-113 in the all-time series. Duke has won the last two games.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Melissa Horner
Bismarck Obituaries

Melissa Horner

Melissa Marie Horner was called suddenly from earth on Feb. 25, 2020 and with the deepest of faith and love she entered into her heavenly home…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News