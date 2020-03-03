Morning Kickoff: March 4

MORNING KICKOFF
SCHEDULE
Wednesday, March 4
No local events scheduled.
Thursday, March 5
Class A basketball: West Region Tournament at Bismarck Event Center, Boys: Quarterfinals (Main Arena), Boys: Jamestown vs. Williston, 3 p.m.; Mandan vs. Dickinson, 4:45 p.m.; Bismarck vs. Century, 6:30 p.m.; Minot vs. Legacy, 8:15 p.m. Girls (Exhibit Hall): Legacy vs. Williston, 2 p.m.; Mandan vs. St. Mary’s, 3:45 p.m.; Century vs. Dickinson, 5:30 p.m.; Bismarck vs. Minot, 7:15 p.m.
Class B girls basketball: State tournament at Grand Forks, Betty Engelstad Arena, Quarterfinals: Grafton vs. Rugby, 1 p.m.; Trenton vs. Shiloh Christian, 2:45 p.m.; Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich vs. Hettinger-Scranton, 6:30 p.m.; Central Cass vs. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, 8:15 p.m.
College softball: U-Mary vs. Grand Valley State (9 a.m.), West Virginia Wesleyan (11:15 a.m.) at Clermont, Fla.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Cedarville, Orlando, Fla.
Friday, March 6
Class B girls basketball: State tournament at Grand Forks, Betty Engelstad Arena, Consolation: 1/2:45 p.m.; Semifinals, 6:30/8:15 p.m.
Class A basketball: West Region Tournament at Bismarck Event Center, Boys: Loser out, 1/2:45 p.m. (Exhibit hall); Semifinals, 5:30/7:15 p.m. (Main Arena). Girls, Loser out, 11 a.m./12:45 p.m. (Exhibit Hall), Semifinals, 2/3:45 p.m. (Main Arena).
College hockey: North Dakota at Omaha, 7 p.m.
College softball: U-Mary vs. Indiana-Pennsylvania (1:30 p.m.), Urbana-Ohio (3:45 p.m.) at Clermont, Fla.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Wartburg at Orlando, Fla.
High school boys swimming/diving: State meet at West Fargo, 12:30 (diving), 3:15 p.m. (swimming)
NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Xavier at Providence
6 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Indiana
ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Auburn
ESPNU — Florida at Georgia
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Villanova at Seton Hall
8 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Wisconsin
ESPN2 — Florida State at Notre Dame
ESPNU — Kansas State at Oklahoma State
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Illinois vs. Wisconsin, First Round, Indianapolis
3:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Penn State vs. Minnesota, First Round
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — Spring Training: St. Louis vs. New York Mets
NBA
6 p.m.
ESPN — Indiana at Milwaukee
7 p.m.
FSN -- Chicago at Minnesota
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — New Orleans at Dallas
NHL
6 p.m.
NBCSN — Philadelphia at Washington
8:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Anaheim at Colorado
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2009): Ashley Watson pitched a complete-game six-hitter to lead the University of Mary over the University of Mount Olive, N.C., 9-1 in women's softball at Orlando, Fla. Rosie Gonzalez rapped three hits and knocked in a run to spark U-Mary's 10-hit attack. Brenda Langston plated three Marauder runs.
20 YEARS AGO (1999): Tom Kopp sprang a surprise on Minot, and the Magicians never recovered. Kopp, averaging 4.6 points per game, knocked down five 3-pointers, three in the first quarter. That launched Century toward a 64-41 upset of Minot in the first round of the West Region boys basketball tournament at the Civic Center. Century now has six wins to Minot's 12.
50 YEARS AGO (1969): Robinson downed Hurdsfield 83-59 in a District 18 basketball playoff game at Steele. Gary Hetletved led Robinson with 33 points. Marty Koenig led the way for Hurdsfield with 17 points. Robinson advances to the district quarterfinals where it will meet Tuttle.
Trivia Answer
North Carolina leads Duke 139-113 in the all-time series. Duke has won the last two games.
