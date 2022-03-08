Morning Kickoff: March 9

MORNING KICKOFF

Wednesday, March 9

College women’s swimming: NCAA Division II Championships, Greensboro, N.C.

Thursday, March 10

Class A boys basketball: State tournament at Bismarck Event Center, quarterfinals: No. 1 Minot vs. No. 4 East Fargo North, 2 p.m.; No. 2 East West Fargo Sheyenne vs. No. 3 West Mandan, 4 p.m.; No. 1 East Fargo Davies vs. No. 4 West Century, 6 p.m.; No. 2 West Bismarck vs. No. 3 East West Fargo, 8 p.m.

Class A girls basketball: State tournament at Bismarck Event Center, quarterfinals: No. 1 West Century vs. No. 4 East Wahpeton, 1 p.m.; No. 2 East Grand Forks Red River vs. No. 4 West Bismarck, 3 p.m.; No. 1 East Fargo Davies vs. No. 4 West Legacy, 5 p.m.; No. 2 West Minot vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne, 7 p.m.

Class B boys basketball: Region 5 tournament at St. Mary’s: third place (6 p.m.); championship (7:30 p.m.).

College golf: U-Mary at Legacy Invitational, Henderson, Nev.

College indoor track: NCAA Division II Indoor Championships, Pittsburg, Kan.

College women’s swimming: NCAA Division II Championships, Greensboro, N.C.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — ACC Tournament: Syracuse vs. Florida St., Second Round, Brooklyn, N.Y.

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — ACC Tournament: TBD vs. Wake Forest

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: Butler vs. Xavier, First Round, New York

5 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Nebraska vs. Northwestern, First Round, Indianapolis

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — ACC Tournament: TBD vs. Virginia Tech, Second Round, Brooklyn, N.Y.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: DePaul vs. St. John's, First Round, New York

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota vs. Penn St., First Round, Indianapolis

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — ACC Tournament: TBD vs. Virginia, Second Round, Brooklyn, N.Y.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: Georgetown vs. Seton Hall, First Round, New York

GOLF

5 p.m.

GOLF — World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

12 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Honda LPGA Thailand, First Round, Siam Country Club

NBA

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Phoenix at Miami

7 p.m.

BSN – Oklahoma City at Minnesota

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — Portland at Utah

NHL

7 p.m.

TNT — Washington at Edmonton

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Montreal at Vancouver

SOCCER

2 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain at Real Madrid, Round of 16, Leg 2

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Mandan advanced to the state Class A semifinal round with a 67-62 victory over West Fargo. Devin Coyle poured in 26 points for the Braves in the victory. Aaron Janz added 12 points and Seth Westby 11 for the Braves, who won their 18th game in 23 tries.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Danelle Murphy fired a three-hit shutout in the circle for the University of Mary in its 2-0 win over Southwestern Oklahoma in Oklahoma City. Marie Maita had two hits and one RBI in the victory for the Marauders.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): After a regular season full of plenty of highs, all four Western Dakota Association stat chart titles went to Bismarck boys hoopsters. Mark Swanson of Bismarck High led the WDA in scoring average with 10.4 points per game and Tom Petrik, also of Bismarck High, was the top rebounder, snagging more than 13 boards a contest. Bismarck St. Mary’s won the shooting percentage titles, as the field goal shooting winner was Paul Bauman and the free-throw shooting top finisher was Mike Thomas.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Minot with 18, the last in 2017. Bismarck High is second with 12, the last in 2010.

