Morning Kickoff: March 8

Tuesday, March 8

Class B boys basketball: Region 5 tournament at St. Mary’s, semifinals (6/7:30 p.m.).

College golf: U-Mary at Warrior Invitational, Las Vegas.

College softball: U-Mary vs. Cedarville, 11:15 a.m. and Trevecca Nazarene, 1:30 p.m., Jan Phyl Village, Fla.

Wednesday, March 9

College baseball: U-Mary at Montana State-Billings, Noon/3 p.m.

College women’s swimming: NCAA Division II Championships, Greensboro, N.C.

Thursday, March 10

Class A boys basketball: State tournament at Bismarck Event Center, quarterfinals: No. 1 Minot vs. No. 4 East Fargo North, 2 p.m.; No. 2 East West Fargo Sheyenne vs. No. 3 West Mandan, 4 p.m.; No. 1 East Fargo Davies vs. No. 4 West Century, 6 p.m.; No. 2 West Bismarck vs. No. 3 East West Fargo, 8 p.m.

Class A girls basketball: State tournament at Bismarck Event Center, quarterfinals: No. 1 West Century vs. No. 4 East Wahpeton, 1 p.m.; No. 2 East Grand Forks Red River vs. No. 4 West Bismarck, 3 p.m.; No. 1 East Fargo Davies vs. No. 4 West Legacy, 5 p.m.; No. 2 West Minot vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne, 7 p.m.

Class B boys basketball: Region 5 tournament at St. Mary’s: third place (6 p.m.); championship (7:30 p.m.).

College golf: U-Mary at Legacy Invitational, Henderson, Nev.

College indoor track: NCAA Division II Indoor Championships, Pittsburg, Kan.

College women’s swimming: NCAA Division II Championships, Greensboro, N.C.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Atlantic Sun Tournament: Jacksonville at Bellarmine, Championship

6 p.m.

ESPN — Horizon Tournament: Championship, Indianapolis

ESPN2 — Northeast Tournament: Wagner at Bryant, Championship

8 p.m.

ESPN — West Coast Tournament: Championship, Las Vegas

ESPN2 — Summit League Tournament: Championship, Sioux Falls, S.D.

NBA

6:30 p.m.

TNT — New Orleans at Memphis

9 p.m.

TNT — L.A. Clippers at Golden State

NHL

7 p.m.

BSN – N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota

SOCCER

2 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan at Liverpool, Round of 16, Leg 2

7 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: NY City FC vs. Comunicaciones, Quarterfinal, Leg 1, East Hartford, Conn.

9 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Leon at Seattle, Quarterfinal, Leg 1

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Teams combining to make just 11 of their 45 shots didn’t make for an entertaining first half, but Century’s girls basketball squad made up for it in the second half, running away from Dickinson 66-22 after leading just 24-15 at halftime in the opener of the West Region tournament. Dickinson committed 35 turnovers in the loss, and were led by Rachel Schroeder’s eight points. Three Patriots players made it to double figures, with Kelsey Schatz leading all scorers with 12 points, Hannah Jeske had 11, and Hannah Larson 10.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): St. Mary’s Mark Riedinger continued an impressive performance in the West Region boys basketball tournament by blocking six shots, including three in the final four minutes of the fourth quarter, to help the Saints to a 56-47 win over Williston to make the Region title game. Riedinger’s defense helped the Saints hold the Coyotes to just two points in the fourth quarter.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck Junior College’s wrestling squad was kept alive at the National Junior College Athletic Association’s national tournament by Andy Reimnitz (150 pounds). Reimnitz pined Leo Darusaha of Flint, Mich., at the 5:13 mark of his opening match and won a decision over John Sadler of Mason City, Iowa, to advance into the tournament’s quarterfinal round.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Jon Rahm won the 2021 U.S. Open at 6 under par.

