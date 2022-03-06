Morning Kickoff: March 7

MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, March 7

Class B boys basketball: Region 5 tournament at St. Mary’s, quarterfinals: No. 1 Wilton-Wing vs. No. 8 Solen, 3 p.m.; No. 4 Standing Rock vs. No. 5 New Salem-Almont, 4:30 p.m.; No. 2 Shiloh Christian vs. No. 7 Washburn, 6 p.m.; No. 3 Flasher vs. No. 6 Garrison, 7:30 p.m.

College golf: U-Mary at Warrior Invitational, Las Vegas.

College softball: U-Mary vs. East Stroudsburg, 1:30 p.m. and Nyack, 3:45 p.m., Jan Phyl Village, Fla.

Tuesday, March 8

Class B boys basketball: Region 5 tournament at St. Mary’s, semifinals (6/7:30 p.m.).

College golf: U-Mary at Warrior Invitational, Las Vegas.

College softball: U-Mary vs. Cedarville, 11:15 a.m. and Trevecca Nazarene, 1:30 p.m., Jan Phyl Village, Fla.

Wednesday, March 9

College baseball: U-Mary at Montana State-Billings, Noon/3 p.m.

College women’s swimming: NCAA Division II Championships, Greensboro, N.C.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Beulah vs. New England

4:30 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Bowman County vs. Mott-Regent

6 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Dickinson Trinity vs. Heart River

7:30 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Hazen vs. Beach

TV TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Colonial Tournament: Delaware vs. Towson, Semifinal, Washington

6 p.m.

ESPN — Southern Tournament: Furman vs. Chattanooga, Championship, Asheville, N.C.

ESPN2 — Sun Belt Tournament: Louisiana vs. Georgia State, Championship, Pensacola, Fla.

ESPNU — Horizon Tournament: Wright St. vs. Cleveland St., Semifinal

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Colonial Tournament: Charleston vs. UNC Wilmington, Semifinal, Washington

8 p.m.

ESPN — West Coast Tournament: San Francisco vs. Gonzaga, Semifinal, Las Vegas

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Horizon Tournament: N. Kentucky vs. Fort Wayne, Semifinal, Indianapolis

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament: Santa Clara vs. St. Mary's (Cal), Semifinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Sun Belt Tournament: Texas-Arlington vs. Troy, Championship

7 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: Villanova vs. UConn, Championship

NBA

7 p.m.

BSN — Portland at Minnesota

8 p.m.

NBATV — Golden State at Denver

PARALYMPICS

11 a.m.

USA — Para Cross-Country Skiing (Women's 15km, Men's 20km); Snowboard Cross, Finals; Sled Hockey

MEN’S SOCCER

2 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Tottenham Hotspur

WOMEN’S SOCCER

12:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Group Stage: Colombia vs. Ecuador, Group A

3:20 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Group Stage: Chile vs. Uruguay, Group A

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Helped along by the return of sharpshooter Devin Schirado from a broken finger and a 22-0 run in the latter stages of the first half, the Bismarck Demons obliterated the Dickinson Midgets, 90-41. Schirado leveled with teammate Dexter Werner for the team- and game-high in points, firing in 16 points while making four threes.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Annie Goodson and Kari Wilson of the University of Mary claimed national indoor track and field crowns as they won titles in the pentathlon and pole vault, respectively. Goodson unseated second-place Shannon Mihaltan from the throne of the pentathlon, totaling 3,545 points to Mihaltan’s 3,420 by finishing third in the 55 high hurdles (8.56 seconds), first in the high jump (1.68 meters), eighth in the shot put (9.62 meters), fifth in the long jump (5.18 meters), and first in the 800 (2:24.61). Wilson won the pole vault for the second time in three years by soaring 12 feet, 6 inches.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): A free throw advantage wasn’t enough for upset-minded Hettinger to take down the Bismarck boys basketball team, as the Demons overcame 18 turnovers and a rebounding deficiency in a 56-35 win over the Black Devils. Tom Petrik was one of the few shooters in the game to avoid a down offensive night, hitting on eight of 12 shots to finish with 17 points.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Minot Magicians, in the 2001 season. They defeated Beulah, 59-32.

