MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, March 6

High school boys basketball: Class B Region 5 tournament at St. Mary’s: No. 1 Shiloh Christian vs. No. 9 New Salem-Almont, 3 p.m.; No. 4 Wilton-Wing vs. No. 5 Washburn, 6 p.m.; No. 2 Garrison vs. No. 10 Max, 6 p.m.; No. 3 Standing Rock vs. No. 6 Flasher, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7

High school boys basketball: Class B Region 5 tournament at St. Mary’s: semifinals (6/7:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, March 8

College women’s swimming: NCAA Division II championships at Indianapolis.

Thursday, March 9

Class A boys basketball: State tournament at Fargodome, quarterfinals: East No. 1 Fargo Davies vs. West No. 4 Jamestown, 2 p.m.; West No. 2 Minot vs. East No. 3 Grand Forks Red River, 4 p.m.; West No. 1 Century vs. East; No. 4 Fargo Shanley, 6 p.m.; East No. 2 Fargo North vs. West No. 3 Legacy, 8 p.m.

Class A girls basketball: State Tournament, quarterfinal, Sanford Health Athletic Complex: East No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne vs. West No. 4 Legacy, 1 p.m.; West No. 2 Century vs. East No. 3 Fargo Davies, 3 p.m.; West No. 1 Minot vs. East No. 4 Grand Forks Red River, 5 p.m.; East No. 2 West Fargo vs. West No. 3 Bismarck, 7 p.m.

College track: NCAA Division II outdoor at Norfolk, Va.

College women’s swimming: NCAA Division II championships at Indianapolis.

High school boys basketball: Class B Region 5 tournament at St. Mary’s: third place (6 p.m.); championship (7:30 p.m.).

RADIO TODAY

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Region 5 tournament

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Southern Tournament: Championship, Asheville, N.C.

ESPN2 — Sun Belt: Championship, Pensacola, Fla.

ESPNU — Horizon League: N. Kentucky vs. Youngstown St., Semifinal, Indianapolis

8 p.m.

ESPN — West Coast: BYU vs. Saint Mary's (Cal), Semifinal, Las Vegas

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Horizon League: Cleveland St. vs. Milwaukee, Semifinal, Indianapolis

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — West Coast: San Francisco vs. Gonzaga, Semifinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Sun Belt Tournament: Championship, Pensacola, Fla.

6 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: Championship, Uncasville, Conn.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Michigan

SOCCER

2 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Fulham at Brentford

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Shiloh Christian senior guard Donovan Lambert nailed seven three-pointers on his way to a 26-point outing to send the Skyhawks on to the Class B boys basketball tournament. Lambert led the way in a 72-41 win over Garrison in the Region 5 title game as the Skyhawks repeated as champions. Lambert’s best quarter was the third, as he swished all five of his attempts from beyond the arc.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Jade Schirado picked an ideal time for a hat trick, as the forward tallied three of Bismarck’s four goals in a 4-1 semifinal win over Fargo North in the semifinals of the state girls hockey tournament. Scoring twice in the second and once in the third, Schirado broke a scoreless tie on a feed from Mandy Gefroh. Whitney Harchenko made 17 saves for the Blizzard.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): St. Mary’s boys basketball team led throughout in a 59-50 win over Fort Yates in the Southwest Region championship game. Tim Evenson had a huge effort, netting 26 points and collecting 13 rebounds. Fort Yates standout Darrell Eaglestaff spent much of the first half on the bench due to foul trouble.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Minot with 18.

