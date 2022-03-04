Morning Kickoff: March 5

MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, March 5

Class A basketball: West Region tournament, Event Center: state qualifiers: 11 a.m./12:45/2:30/4:15 p.m.; championship games: 6/8 p.m.

Class B girls basketball: State tournament at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks.

College hockey: U-Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 2 p.m.; North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 6:07 p.m.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Southern New Hampshire at Orlando, Fla.

High school boys swimming: State meet at West Fargo

NAHL: North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Sunday, March 6

College softball: U-Mary vs. California (Pa.), 2:45 p.m. and Saint Rose, 5 p.m., Winter Haven, Fla.

Monday, March 7

Class B boys basketball: Region 5 tournament at St. Mary’s: Solen vs. Wilton-Wing, 3 p.m.; New Salem-Almont vs. Standing Rock Community, 4:30 p.m.; Washburn vs. Shiloh Christian, 6 p.m.; Garrison vs. Flasher, 7:30 p.m.

College golf: U-Mary at Warrior Invitational, Las Vegas.

College softball: U-Mary vs. East Stroudsburg, 1:30 p.m. and Nyack, 3:45 p.m., Jan Phyl Village, Fla.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) -- UND at Omaha

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

10:45 a.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – West Region tournament

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – North Iowa at Bismarck

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

CBS — Alabama at LSU

ESPN — Arkansas at Tennessee

FOX — Villanova at Butler

1 p.m.

CBS — Kentucky at Florida

ESPN — Indiana at Purdue

1:30 p.m.

FOX — Seton Hall at Creighton

3 p.m.

CBS — Oregon at Washington St.

ESPN — Texas at Kansas

4 p.m.

FOX — DePaul at UConn

5 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina at Duke

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Baylor

9 p.m.

ESPN — USC at UCLA

COLLEGE WRESTLING

10 a.m./6:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament

GOLF

1:30 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round

NBA

7:00 p.m.

BSN — Portland at Minnesota

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Golden State at L.A. Lakers

NHL

2 p.m.

ABC — Chicago at Philadelphia

SOCCER

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: West Ham United at Liverpool

6:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: LA Galaxy at Charlotte FC

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Runs were the name of the game as Bismarck State’s men’s basketball team won going away against Dakota College-Bottineau in the NJCAA Region 13 Sub-Region championship, 115-74. The Mystics connected on separate runs of 18-0 and 16-0 to take a 65-28 lead into halftime. DeWayne Liggins hit three three-pointers as part of a 27-point effort for the Mystics, and Malik Wood (21) and Garet Tucker (23) each joined their teammate with 20-point outings.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Mark Riedinger earned a rare points-blocks double-double in Class A boys basketball play as he led St. Mary’s to a 53-34 win over Century in the quarterfinals of the West Region tournament. Riedinger led all players with 15 points while blocking an incredible 11 Patriots shot attempts, while the Saints pulled away in the fourth after leading the Patriots 38-32 after the end of the third quarter. Alex Arazi was the lone Century player to make double figures, notching 14 points.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): A 17-point fourth-quarter surge allowed Hettinger to catch and overcome Dickinson for their first-ever win in Southwest Region play, 42-38. The Black Devils scored the last seven points of the game to oust the Midgits, with DuWayne Marthaller and Carter Lindquist accounting for every point. The win advanced Hettinger on to a meeting with top-seeded Bismarck.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Minot beat Williston 48-36 in the 1980 championship game.

