Morning Kickoff: March 4

MORNING KICKOFF 

Friday, March 4

Class A basketball: West Region tournament, Event Center, semifinals: 2/3:45/5:15/7:45 p.m.; loser out: 1/2:45/4:30/6:15.

Class B girls basketball: State tournament at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks.

College hockey: U-Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 7 p.m.; North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

College softball: U-Mary vs. Findlay, 11:15 a.m. and Davenport, 1:30 p.m., Winter Haven, Fla.

High school boys swimming: State meet at West Fargo.

NAHL: North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Saturday, March 5

Class A basketball: West Region tournament, Event Center: state qualifiers: 11 a.m./12:45/2:30/4:15 p.m.; championship games: 6/8 p.m.

Class B girls basketball: State tournament at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks.

College hockey: U-Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 2 p.m.; North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 6:07 p.m.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Southern New Hampshire at Orlando, Fla.

High school boys swimming: State meet at West Fargo

NAHL: North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Sunday, March 6

College softball: U-Mary vs. California (Pa.), 2:45 p.m. and Saint Rose, 5 p.m., Winter Haven, Fla.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – West Region semifinals

6:15 p.m

KFYR (550 AM) – Class B semifinals

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – UND at Omaha

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX – North Iowa at Bismarck

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: From Las Vegas Motor Speedway

COLLEGE BASKETBAL

5 p.m.

ESPN — Buffalo at Kent St.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Richmond at St. Bonaventure

10 p.m.

FS1 — Utah St. at San Jose St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

10:30 a.m/1/5:30/8 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament:, Quarterfinals, Indianapolis

 

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan St. at Michigan, Quarterfinal

 

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Bay Hill Golf Course

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

ABC -- Class B semifinals

 

NBA

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Chicago

7 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Oklahoma City

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Phoenix

NHL

6 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Buffalo

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): DeWayne Liggins poured in 27 points and Garett Tucker 23 in Bismarck State College’s Region XIII tournament semifinal win over Dakota College-Bottineau.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Standing Rock edged Center-Stanton 40-39 in quarterfinal play of the Region 5 tournament in Hazen. Skyler White Temple topped Standing Rock with 13 points. Center-Stanton’s leader was Justin Bornemann 12.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Dave Clark scored 29 points for St. Mary’s in its 87-73 first round win over Bowman at the Southwest Region tournament in Bismarck. John Thorpe added 24 points in the win. Bowman was topped by 20 points from Layne Tivis.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Bottineau (1999, 2006, 2007, 2008) and Minot Ryan (1993, 2013, 2014, 2015) have each won four.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

