MORNING KICKOFF

Thursday, March 30

College baseball: University of Mary at Wayne State, 1:30 p.m.

High school girls track: West Region Indoor Meet, 3 p.m., University of Mary Fieldhouse.

Friday, March 31

NAHL: North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Saturday, April 1

College baseball: Minnesota State-Mankato vs. University of Mary at Wayne, Neb., 3/6 p.m.

College softball: St. Cloud State vs. U-Mary, 5/7 p.m., at Minot State.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Bemidji State, 3 p.m., at Grand Forks.

High school baseball: St. Mary’s at Watford City, 11 a.m.

NAHL: North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) -- Minnesota at Kansas City

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

3:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 — Richmond at Collingwood

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Tennessee at LSU

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT championship: UAB vs. North Texas

GOLF

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — Augusta National Women’s Amateur: Second Round

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Texas Open, First Round

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: L.A. Open, First Round

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — High-School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ESPNU — GEICO Nationals, quarterfinals: Link (Mo.) vs. Paul VI (Va.)

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Prolific Prep (Calif.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.)

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) vs. AZ Compass (Ariz.)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs. Sunrise (Kan.)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees

3 p.m.

BSN — Minnesota at Kansas City

4 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at Texas

6 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago White Sox at Houston

9 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Angels at Oakland

NBA

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Milwaukee

9 p.m.

TNT — New Orleans at Denver

G-LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Semifinal: Capital City at Delaware

TENNIS

12/6 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Miami Open

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Jake Miller (400 meters), Brandon Barnes (800), Ian Wiest (3,000) and Christ Brownotter (mile) claimed individual wins for Bismarck High as the Demons rolled to the team title of the state indoor track meet in Fargo. The Demons totaled 124 points. Dickinson and West Fargo tied for second with 74.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): The Bismarck Bobcats earned a hard-fought 1-0 overtime win over Fernie in the first game of their AWHL quarterfinal series. Jim Gaffney scored the game’s lone goal after Drew Sando forced a neutral zone turnover and Gaffney beat Fernie goalie Sam Halaby, who had frustrated the Bobcats through the first 60 minutes of play by making 33 saves. Jeff Lantz made 26 saves in the extra-session victory.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bismarck High romped to a lopsided victory in its first track and field meet of the season. Taking place indoors at the Civic Center, the Demons easily toppled second-place Dickinson 55-29.5 in the third annual Exchange Club indoor track meet. Jeff Rauser of Bismarck broke the previous meet record of 19-8 set by Dwayne Schoepp in the long jump with a leap of 20-6.5.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Tom Seaver with 16. Steve Carlton, Randy Johnson, Walter Johnson and Jack Morris each had 14 opening day starts.

