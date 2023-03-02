MORNING KICKOFF
Friday, March 3
Class A boys basketball: West Region Tournament at Bismarck Event Center: Loser out (1/2:45 p.m.); semifinals (5:30/7:15 p.m.).
Class A girls basketball: West Region Tournament at Bismarck Event Center: Semifinals (2/3:45 p.m.); loser out (4:30/6:15 p.m.).
College baseball: U-Mary at Truman State (Mo.), 1 p.m.
College hockey: U-Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 4 p.m.; Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
College track: NJCAA Indoor at Topeka, Kan.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Warner University (Fla.) at Orlando, Fla.
High school boys swimming: State meet at BSC Aquatic Center, 12:30 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Class B state tournament at Minot State Dome.
High school girls hockey: State tournament at Minot: loser out (12/2:15 p.m.); semifinals (5:30/7:45 p.m.).
NAHL: Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Saturday, March 4
Class A boys basketball: West Region Tournament at Bismarck Event Center: State qualifiers (2:30/4:15 p.m.), championship (7:45 p.m.).
Class A girls basketball: West Region Tournament at Bismarck Event Center: State qualifiers (11 a.m./12:45 p.m.); championship (6 p.m.).
College baseball: U-Mary at Truman State (Mo.), Noon/3 p.m.
College hockey: Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.
College men’s basketball: Region 13 Tournament at Rosemount, Minn.: United Tribes vs. Gogebic, 1 p.m.
College track: NJCAA Indoor at Topeka, Kan.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Eckerd College (Fla.) at Orlando, Fla.
High school basketball: Class A West Region Tournament, Event Center.
High school boys swimming: State meet at BSC Aquatic Center, 10:30 a.m.
High school girls basketball: Class B state tournament at Minot State Dome.
High school girls hockey: State tournament at Minot: third place (10 a.m.); fifth place (12:15 p.m.); third place (3 p.m.).
NAHL: Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
1:45 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – West Region semifinals
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Omaha at UND
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Austin at Bismarck
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Dayton at St. Louis
10 p.m.
FS1 — New Mexico at Colorado St.
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida at Oklahoma
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7 p.m.
Midco – Omaha at UND
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invite, Second Round, Bay Hill, Fla.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
BSN – Spring training: Minnesota vs. Boston
NBA
6:45 p.m.
ESPN — Brooklyn at Boston
9:05 p.m.
ESPN — Memphis at Denver
9:30 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at L.A. Lakers
NFL
2 p.m.
NFLN — NFL Scouting Combine: Defensive backs
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Century’s Dylan Sether set state records in the 200 freestyle (1:42.76) and 100 butterfly (1:43.71) on the opening day of the state meet at BSC. “I was happier with the 100 fly,” Sether said.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): Bismarck’s Tiffany Tello won on floor (9.7), bars (9.367) and beam (9.783) to win the all-around title (38.483) at the state gymnastics meet in Dickinson.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): Dale DeKrey poured in 26 points and Byron Monson added 20 to lead Pettibone to a 92-87 win over Robinson in the District 20 championship game. Steve Harrington’s 23 points topped Robinson.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Dickinson’s Aanen Moody scored 95 points in the 2017 tournament.
