Morning Kickoff: March 29

Tuesday, March 29

College baseball: University of Mary at Augustana, 1:30/3:30 p.m.

College golf: NSIC Conference Preview, Blue Springs, Mo.

Wednesday, March 30

No local events scheduled.

Thursday, March 31

College baseball: Northland CTC at Bismarck State College, 1/3 p.m., Dwyer Field.

Friday, April 1

High school baseball: Devils Lake at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

High school softball: Bismarck at Mandan, 4:30 p.m. (nc); Century at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex (nc).

NAHL: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, April 2

College baseball: Winona State at U-Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck State at Dakota College-Bottineau, 1/3 p.m.

College softball: U-Mary at Minnesota-Duluth, 1/3 p.m.; Bismarck State at Dakota College-Bottineau, 1/3 p.m.

College track: U-Mary at South Dakota Early Bird, Vermillion, S.D.

College women’s tennis: Minnesota State-Mankato at U-Mary, 1 p.m., Capital Racquet and Fitness Center.

High school baseball: Fargo North at Bismarck, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex; Wahpeton at St. Mary’s, Noon, Haaland Field; Langdon-Edmore-Munich at Shiloh Christian, 2 p.m., Dwyer Field; Fargo North at Century, 2 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school track: U-Mary Indoor meet, 11 a.m.

NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): The University of Mary’s Brooke Hageness scored a significant run in her collegiate career in a softball doubleheader win over Wayne State (3-1, 4-3), as her family donated a scoreboard to the Marauders in honor of her grandfather, Harlow Hageness. Brooke’s run was the first run on the scoreboard in the opening 3-1 win over the Wildcats.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Heather Zander (60-yard dash, 60 hurdles) and Carly Emil (1,600 run, 3,200 run) led the Mandan Braves girls track and field team to the indoor track and field state championship in Fargo. On the boys side, Minot outlasted Fargo South by a single point, 81-80, for first place.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): The Dakota Eagles Bowling Tournament winners were declared in the Ten Spot Lanes event, with Pioneer Bar out of Harvey topping a 90-team field with a combined score of 3076. Louie Wiege and Reinie Dockter of Mandan combined for a 1,305 doubles set, the top score on the board. Ted Hertz of Bismarck won the singles event with a total of 673 pins.

