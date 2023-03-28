MORNING KICKOFF

Wednesday, March 29

No local events scheduled.

Thursday, March 30

College baseball: University of Mary at Wayne State, 1:30 p.m.

High school girls track: West Region Indoor Meet, 3 p.m., University of Mary Fieldhouse.

Friday, March 31

NAHL: North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

3 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Western

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Purdue

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Purdue

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Louisville at Kentucky

GOLF

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — Augusta National Women’s Amateur: First Round

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Camden Avalanche (N.J.) vs. Wildcats (Ga.), First Round

8 p.m.

FS1 — Hoop Nation (Calif.) vs. Queens Royals (N.Y.), First Round

NBA

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Philadelphia

9:05 p.m.

BSN/ESPN — Minnesota at Phoenix

G-LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Quarterfinal: Cleveland at Maine

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Quarterfinal: Rio Grande Valley at South Bay

NHL

6:30 p.m.

TNT — N.Y. Islanders at Washington

9 p.m.

TNT — Minnesota at Colorado

TENNIS

12/6 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Miami Open, Quarterfinals

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): For the second straight year, Trevor Johnson of the University of Mary wrestling team was named a first-team All-Northern Sun performer. The 141-pound junior finished the season with a 31-6 record and qualified for the NCAA Division II national championships after winning the Super Regional 3 title.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Troy Olson was named head coach of the Bismarck Governors American Legion baseball team, replacing Gene Severson, who spent eight years in the job before retiring. Severson retained his title as Century’s head baseball coach. Olson, the head coach for Bismarck High, had been named Class A baseball coach of the year in 2001 and West Region coach of the year in both 2000 and 2001.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Dennis Feldman of Dickinson High won the mile and 880-yard run to lead Dickinson to the team title of its home meet with 154 points. The Midgets won 14 of the 17 events in the meet, which also featured Bowman (38 points), Dickinson Trinity (21), Mott (20), Scranton (17), South Heart (11), Killdeer (6) and Belfield (0). Kevin Weiler of Bowman County registered two victories, crossing first in the 220 and the 440.

TRIVIA ANSWER

In 1970, New Mexico State, St. Bonaventure, and Jacksonville each were first-time Final Four participants. The tournament was played in College Park, Maryland. UCLA defeated Jacksonville for the title, 80-69.

