MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, March 28

College softball: University of Mary at Minot State, 12/2 p.m.

High school boys track: West Region Indoor Meet, 3 p.m., University of Mary Fieldhouse.

Wednesday, March 29

College baseball: Wayne State vs. University of Mary, TBD.

Thursday, March 30

High school girls track: West Region Indoor Meet, 3 p.m., University of Mary Fieldhouse.

Friday, March 31

NAHL: North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — NIT, semifinal: Wisconsin vs. North Texas, Las Vegas

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT, semifinal: Utah Valley at UAB, Las Vegas

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Cornell at Syracuse

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Iowa

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — McDonald’s All American Game: East vs. West, Houston

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — McDonald’s All American Game: East vs. West, Houston

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: N.Y. Yankees at Washington

2 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs

8 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels

NBA

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Miami at Toronto

9 p.m.

TNT — New Orleans at Golden State

SOCCER

11 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying: Norway at Georgia

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying: Croatia at Turkey

FS2 — International Friendly: Germany vs. Belgium, Cologne, Germany

TENNIS

12 p.m.

BSN/TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Miami Open, Round of 16

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Hallie Welk from the University of Mary was named the Northern Sun’s Player of the Week. The Century High grad won all six of her singles matches, giving her 10 wins on the season, and helping the Marauders to a program-best five NSIC tennis dual wins to date.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): After being named the 9-man football player of the year in the fall, Strasburg-Zeeland’s Brian Dykema was named first team all-state in Class B basketball. The 6-3 senior forward averaged 24.5 points, 14.5 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 3.9 assists in being named first team all-state for the second year in a row.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Art Finck and Brauce Rauser shared top honors in Bismarck bowling for the week. Both rolled 279s in Flintstone League action at Midway Lanes.

TRIVIA ANSWER

North Park (Ill.) scored 106 points in the 1987 Division III men’s championship game against Clark (Ma.) in Grand Rapids, Mich. North Park won the game 106-100.

CONTACT US

