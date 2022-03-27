Morning Kickoff: March 28

MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, March 28

College golf: NSIC Conference Preview, Blue Springs, Mo.

College softball: Minot State at University of Mary, 2/4 p.m., U-Mary Softball Field.

Tuesday, March 29

College golf: NSIC Conference Preview, Blue Springs, Mo.

Wednesday, March 30

College baseball: University of Mary at Augustana, 1:30/3:30 p.m.; Northland CTC at Bismarck State College, 1/3 p.m., Dwyer Field.

College softball: University of Mary vs. Jamestown, Noon/2 p.m., U-Mary Softball Field.

Thursday, March 31

No local events scheduled.

Friday, April 1

High school baseball: Devils Lake at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

High school softball: Bismarck at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.; Century at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

NAHL: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, April 2

College baseball: Winona State at U-Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck State at Dakota College-Bottineau, 1/3 p.m.

High school baseball: Wahpeton at St. Mary’s, Noon, Haaland Field; Langdon-Edmore-Munich at Shiloh Christian, 2 p.m., Dwyer Field.

College softball: U-Mary at Minnesota-Duluth, 1/3 p.m.; Bismarck State at Dakota College-Bottineau, 1/3 p.m.

College track: U-Mary at South Dakota Early Bird, Vermillion, S.D.

College women’s tennis: Minnesota State-Mankato at U-Mary, 1 p.m., Capital Racquet and Fitness Center.

High school baseball: Fargo North at Bismarck, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex; Fargo North at Century, 2 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Wahpeton at St. Mary’s, Noon, Haaland Field.

High school track: U-Mary Indoor meet, 11 a.m.

NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

6 p.m.

ESPN — Elite 8: U-Conn vs. N.C. State, Elite Eight. Bridgeport, Conn.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Elite 8: Michigan vs. Louisville, Elite Eight, Wichita, Kan.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Jamfest: High-School Basketball Skills Competition, Chicago

NBA

7 p.m.

NBATV — Golden State at Memphis

PHF HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Isobel Cup, final: TBD, Tampa, Fla.

SPRING TRAINING

12 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit, Lakeland, Fla.

3 p.m.

MLBN — Texas vs. Seattle, Peoria, Ariz.

8 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago vs. Cincinnati, Goodyear, Ariz.

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA/ATP: Miami Open

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): The Class A boys All-State team was full of familiar faces and names. Bismarck’s Dexter Werner was named to the first-team list for the second year in a row and third time overall after making the second-team list in his sophomore season. Devin Coyle of Mandan and Tom Fraase of Century were the other two local players named to the team.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Len Stanley, a 1969 graduate of Mandan High School, was named the head coach of Bismarck State College’s women’s basketball and baseball teams. Stanley took over the basketball coaching duties from Janet Erhardt, who will remain the volleyball coach, and baseball coaching duties from Mylo Bakken, who will continue coaching the baseball team through the end of 2002 season.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): A mistake by North Dakota native Bob LaBonte cost the U.S. the world curling championship game against Canada, 10-9. LaBonte, celebrating after teammate John Assand indicated they had won in the final end, kicked a Canadian stone about three inches into the rings and cost the Americans the number-two shot that would have won them the match.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Ferris State won the 2018 D-II title, beating Northern State of the NSIC 71-69.

