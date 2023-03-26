MORNING KICKOFF
Monday, March 27
No local events scheduled.
Tuesday, March 28
College softball: University of Mary at Minot State, 12/2 p.m.
High school boys track: West Region Indoor Meet, 3 p.m., University of Mary Fieldhouse.
Wednesday, March 29
College baseball: Wayne State vs. University of Mary, TBD.
Thursday, March 30
High school girls track: West Region Indoor Meet, 3 p.m., University of Mary Fieldhouse.
RADIO TODAY
People are also reading…
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — Elite 8: Maryland vs. South Carolina, Elite Eight, Greenville, S.C.
8 p.m.
ESPN — Elite 8: Ohio St. vs. Virginia Tech, Elite Eight, Seattle
ESPNU — NJCAA Tournament: Championship, Lubbock, Texas
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Powerade JamFest: Houston
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
BSN – Spring Training: Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh
MLBN — Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Yankees
3 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs
7 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Kansas City at Texas
NBA
6 p.m
NBATV -- Dallas at Indiana
8:30 p.m.
NBATV -- Philadelphia at Denver
9 p.m.
BSN Extra — Minnesota at Sacramento
NHL
7 p.m.
BSN – Seattle at Minnesota
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11 a.m.
FS2 — International Friendly: Greece vs. Lithuania
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying: France at Ireland
6:30 p.m.
TNT — CONCACAF Nations League Group Stage: El Salvador at U.S.
TENNIS
12 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Miami Open, Round of 16
XFL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Houston at D.C.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Sarah Janes (No. 1), Hailey Welk (No. 2) and Kate O’Connell (No. 3) each earned wins in singles and doubles to lead the University of Mary to a 5-4 Northern Sun tennis victory over Sioux Falls. Rachael Scott teamed with Welk for a win at No. 2 doubles.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): Beulah’s Carolin Becker was named first team all-state in Class A girls basketball. The 6-0 post averaged 19.1 points and 8 rebounds for the gamer for the Miners. Becker also was a Miss Basketball award finalist. Fargo North had three players named to the first team in Carissa Jahner, Kayla Dahlen and Katie Dahlen.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): North Dakota State head football coach and athletic director Ron Erhardt took a big step up by going from the college level to the NFL, announcing he would join the New England Patriots as an assistant coach. Erhardt received the job without interviewing for it. Assistant coach Ev Kjelbertson, a long-time member of the coaching staff, will take over recruiting and handling arrangements for spring football practice for the Bison.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Evansville (29-0, 1965), Cal State Bakersfield (33-0, 1993), Fort Hays State (34-0, 1996), Findlay (2009, 36-0) and Northwest Missouri State (38-0, 2019).
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)