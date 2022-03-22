Morning Kickoff: March 23

Wednesday, March 23

No local events scheduled.

Thursday, March 24

College baseball: University of Mary at Wayne State, 1:30/3:30 p.m.

College hockey: NCAA Regional at Albany, N.Y.: North Dakota vs. Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

Friday, March 25

College hockey: NCAA Regionals.

College track: University of Mary at Black Hills State Spring Opener & Multi, Spearfish, S.D.

High school track: Fargo meet.

NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Saturday, March 26

College baseball: University of Mary at Minnesota State University-Mankato, 1:30/3:30 p.m.; Bismarck State College at Miles Community College, 2/4 p.m.

College hockey: NCAA Regionals.

College softball: Bismarck State College at Miles Community College, 2/4 p.m.

College track: University of Mary at Black Hills State Spring Opener & Multi, Spearfish, S.D.

College women’s tennis: University of Mary vs. Minnesota State-Moorhead at Fargo, Noon.

NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Sunday, March 27

College baseball: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Mankato, Noon; Miles at Bismarck State, 1/3 p.m., Miller Field.

College hockey: NCAA regionals.

College softball: Miles at Bismarck State, 1/3 p.m., Cottonwood.

IFL: Green Bay at Bismarck, 3:05 p.m., Event Center.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — CBI Tournament: Championship, Daytona Beach, Fla.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: Wake Forest at Texas A&M, Quarterfinal

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: Washington St. at BYU, Quarterfinal

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Match Play Championship -- Day 1, Austin Country Club

NBA

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Brooklyn at Memphis

7 p.m.

BSN – Phoenix at Minnesota

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers

NHL

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Pittsburgh at Buffalo

9 p.m.

TNT — Chicago at Anaheim

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA/ATP: Miami Open, Early rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): The Bismarck Bobcats clinched a Central Division title thanks to a 3-2 shootout win over Alexandria. Adam Knochenmus and Dan Zawacki scored in the skills competition after Knochenmus and Donald Olivieri tallied for Bismarck in regulation.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Bismarck St. Mary’s graduate Tim Olson went 1-4 with two runs batted in as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 10-9 in spring training play. Olson, who jumped up from the minor league camp to help fill out a roster with the Diamondbacks playing with a split squad, was charged with four errors while playing shortstop but did knock in the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck’s Mitch Leupp accounted for one of 25 records broken at the Junior Olympic Swim Championships in Williston, with Leupp setting the new AAU standard in the 100-meter breaststroke. Leupp also won the 200-meter individual medley and took second in the 100-meter backstroke in the boys 11-12 age group. Mike Swanberg also won a pair of events, taking gold in the boys 10-and-under 50-meter breaststroke and 200-meter individual medley.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Gonzaga has played in seven straight Sweet 16s. The Bulldogs face Arkansas on Thursday at 6 p.m. in San Francisco.

