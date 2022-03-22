Morning Kickoff: March 23

Wednesday, March 23
No local events scheduled.
Thursday, March 24
College baseball: University of Mary at Wayne State, 1:30/3:30 p.m.
College hockey: NCAA Regional at Albany, N.Y.: North Dakota vs. Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
Friday, March 25
College hockey: NCAA Regionals.
College track: University of Mary at Black Hills State Spring Opener & Multi, Spearfish, S.D.
High school track: Fargo meet.
NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Saturday, March 26
College baseball: University of Mary at Minnesota State University-Mankato, 1:30/3:30 p.m.; Bismarck State College at Miles Community College, 2/4 p.m.
College hockey: NCAA Regionals.
College softball: Bismarck State College at Miles Community College, 2/4 p.m.
College track: University of Mary at Black Hills State Spring Opener & Multi, Spearfish, S.D.
College women’s tennis: University of Mary vs. Minnesota State-Moorhead at Fargo, Noon.
NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Sunday, March 27
College baseball: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Mankato, Noon; Miles at Bismarck State, 1/3 p.m., Miller Field.
College hockey: NCAA regionals.
College softball: Miles at Bismarck State, 1/3 p.m., Cottonwood.
IFL: Green Bay at Bismarck, 3:05 p.m., Event Center.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — CBI Tournament: Championship, Daytona Beach, Fla.
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: Wake Forest at Texas A&M, Quarterfinal
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: Washington St. at BYU, Quarterfinal
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Match Play Championship -- Day 1, Austin Country Club
NBA
6:45 p.m.
ESPN — Brooklyn at Memphis
7 p.m.
BSN – Phoenix at Minnesota
9:05 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers
NHL
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Pittsburgh at Buffalo
9 p.m.
TNT — Chicago at Anaheim
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA/ATP: Miami Open, Early rounds
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2012): The Bismarck Bobcats clinched a Central Division title thanks to a 3-2 shootout win over Alexandria. Adam Knochenmus and Dan Zawacki scored in the skills competition after Knochenmus and Donald Olivieri tallied for Bismarck in regulation.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): Bismarck St. Mary’s graduate Tim Olson went 1-4 with two runs batted in as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 10-9 in spring training play. Olson, who jumped up from the minor league camp to help fill out a roster with the Diamondbacks playing with a split squad, was charged with four errors while playing shortstop but did knock in the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck’s Mitch Leupp accounted for one of 25 records broken at the Junior Olympic Swim Championships in Williston, with Leupp setting the new AAU standard in the 100-meter breaststroke. Leupp also won the 200-meter individual medley and took second in the 100-meter backstroke in the boys 11-12 age group. Mike Swanberg also won a pair of events, taking gold in the boys 10-and-under 50-meter breaststroke and 200-meter individual medley.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Gonzaga has played in seven straight Sweet 16s. The Bulldogs face Arkansas on Thursday at 6 p.m. in San Francisco.
