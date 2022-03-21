Morning Kickoff: March 22

Tuesday, March 22

College baseball: Minnesota Post Grad at Bismarck State College, 10:30 a.m./12:30 p.m., Legacy High School.

Wednesday, March 23

College baseball: University of Mary at Wayne State, 1:30/3:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 24

College hockey: NCAA Regional at Albany, N.Y.: North Dakota vs. Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

Friday, March 25

College hockey: NCAA Regionals.

College track: University of Mary at Black Hills State Spring Opener & Multi, Spearfish, S.D.

High school track: Fargo meet.

NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Saturday, March 26

College baseball: University of Mary at Minnesota State University-Mankato, 1:30/3:30 p.m.; Bismarck State College at Miles Community College, 2/4 p.m.

College hockey: NCAA Regionals.

College softball: Bismarck State College at Miles Community College, 2/4 p.m.

College track: University of Mary at Black Hills State Spring Opener & Multi, Spearfish, S.D.

College women’s tennis: University of Mary vs. Minnesota State-Moorhead at Fargo, Noon.

NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — NIT Tournament: St. Bonaventure at Virginia, Quarterfinal

ESPN2 — CBI Tournament: Semifinal, Daytona Beach, Fla.

8 p.m.

ESPN — NIT Tournament: Vanderbilt at Xavier, Quarterfinal

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — CBI Tournament: Semifinal, Daytona Beach, Fla.

NBA

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Atlanta at New York

9 p.m.

TNT — L.A. Clippers at Denver

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA: Miami Open, Early rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): The Dakota Wizards, in the midst of making a run for the D-League playoffs, were hindered by the call-up of leading scorer Edwin Ubiles to the Washington Wizards, who signed Ubiles to a 10-day contract. It was the first call-up of a Wizards player to the NBA since Chris Johnson earned NBA contracts with the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers in 2001. Additionally, it was the first time Washington had signed a player from the Bismarck-based squad, despite the teams having been affiliated since 2007.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Some trash-talking by ex-Dakota Wizards players started off a feisty ending to the regular season and the playoffs as the Wizards downed the Fargo-Moorhead Beez 97-93. Ex-Wizard Rico Hill hit a tying three-pointer that was followed by some trash-talk to the Dakota bench.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Gary Darling, a Mandan High School graduate, was the first C-D (small school) wrestling coach to be named Michigan Interscholastic Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association “Coach of the Year” twice. He is also the first small-school coach to be named “Michigan High School Coaches Association Coach of the Year” for the entire state of Michigan, which included more than 400 schools at the time.

TRIVIA ANSWER

UND and Notre Dame are deadlocked in their 38 meetings at 17-17-3. Thursday's game in Albany will be the first time the two universities have played in the NCAA tournament.

