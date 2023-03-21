MORNING KICKOFF

College baseball: University of Mary at Concordia-St. Paul, 1:30/3:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 23

College hockey: NCAA Regionals at Scheels Arena, Fargo: St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota-Mankato, 4 p.m.: No. 1 Minnesota vs. Canisius, 8 p.m.

Friday, March 24

High school track: State Indoor at Fargo.

NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Saturday, March 25

College baseball: Miles at Bismarck State College, 2/5 p.m.

College hockey: NCAA Regionals: At Scheels Arena, Fargo, 5:30 p.m., final.

College softball: Miles at Bismarck State College, 1/3 p.m.

College track: University of Mary, Bismarck State at Black Hills State Outdoor Opener, Spearfish, S.D.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Minnesota State-Mankato, 2 p.m., at St. Peter, Minn.

NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Augustana’s Alex Feeney, a Bismarck High graduate, was named to the All-Central Region team after leading the Vikings to a Northern Sun tournament championship and a spot in the NCAA D-II nationals. In 30 games, Feeney averaged 14 points and 7.3 rebounds while adding 56 assists, 30 blocks and 17 steals.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): University of Mary wrestler Aaron Hartnell ensured a triumphant homecoming to Great Falls, Montana by winning a national title in the 125-pound weight class. The junior beat Fidel Gonzalez of William Penn, Iowa, 17-5 in the semifinals, then pinned Justin Portenier of Dakota Wesleyan in 2:02 in the championship match. The Marauders had three other wrestlers place. Freshman Jesse Laber finished third at 197 pounds, Dallas Heid was sixth at 174, and Mike Champagne claimed eighth at 149.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Down seven entering the fourth quarter, St. Mary’s rallied to tie the game in regulation before beating Larimore 91-85 in overtime in consolation action of the state basketball tournament. Tim Evenson had a game-high 29 points for the Saints. Steve McDonald added 21 points in the win.

