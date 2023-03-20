10 YEARS AGO (2013): University of North Dakota hockey players Danny Kristo, Corban Knight and Rocco Grimaldi earned WCHA postseason honors. Kristo, a senior forward who scored 17 goals and tallied 20 assists in 28 games, was named to the conference’s first-team. Knight, who had 23 points (12 goals, 11 assists), was named to the second team. Grimaldi made the all-rookie list.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Kidder County’s Adam Randall was named the Mr. Basketball award winner. The 6-3 forward averaged 26.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals in helping the Wolves to a fourth-place finish at the state Class B tournament. Nik Savageau of Fargo North finished second in voting.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): A pair of one-point wins for Minot and Fort Yates sent each team into the Class A boys basketball championship game. Minot beat Fargo North 56-55 thanks to late-game heroics from Wayne Whitty. Fort Yates edged Langdon 63-62. Fort Yates’ win came thanks to free throws, as they converted 11 of their 15 attempts while Langdon converted just six of their nine charity shots. Whitty made up for a pair of misses under the basket with a pair of offensive rebounds, then sank his third shot in the sequence to send Minot to the finals.