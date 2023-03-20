MORNING KICKOFF
Tuesday, March 21
No local events scheduled.
Wednesday, March 22
College baseball: University of Mary at Concordia-St. Paul, 1:30/3:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 23
College hockey: NCAA Regionals at Scheels Arena, Fargo: St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota-Mankato, 4 p.m.: No. 1 Minnesota vs. Canisius, 8 p.m.
Friday, March 24
High school track: State Indoor at Fargo.
NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
People are also reading…
Saturday, March 25
College baseball: Miles at Bismarck State College, 2/5 p.m.
College hockey: NCAA Regionals: At Scheels Arena, Fargo, 5:20 p.m., final.
College softball: Miles at Bismarck State College, 1/3 p.m.
College track: University of Mary, Bismarck State at Black Hills State Outdoor Opener, Spearfish, S.D.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Minnesota State-Mankato, 2 p.m., at St. Peter, Minn.
NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — NIT Tournament, quarterfinal: North Texas at Oklahoma St.
ESPN2 — CBI Tournament, semifinal: Teams TBD
8 p.m.
ESPN — NIT, quarterfinal: Wisconsin at Oregon
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — CBI semifinal: Teams TBD
FIGURE SKATING
5 a.m. (Wednesday)
USA — ISU: World Figure Skating Championships, Women's Short, Saitama, Japan
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Detroit vs. N.Y. Yankees
5 p.m.
BSN Extra – Spring Training: Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay
NHL
6 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at New Jersey
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: Miami Open, Early rounds
WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC
6 p.m.
FS1 — Final: Mexico/Japan winner vs. U.S., Miami
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2013): University of North Dakota hockey players Danny Kristo, Corban Knight and Rocco Grimaldi earned WCHA postseason honors. Kristo, a senior forward who scored 17 goals and tallied 20 assists in 28 games, was named to the conference’s first-team. Knight, who had 23 points (12 goals, 11 assists), was named to the second team. Grimaldi made the all-rookie list.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): Kidder County’s Adam Randall was named the Mr. Basketball award winner. The 6-3 forward averaged 26.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals in helping the Wolves to a fourth-place finish at the state Class B tournament. Nik Savageau of Fargo North finished second in voting.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): A pair of one-point wins for Minot and Fort Yates sent each team into the Class A boys basketball championship game. Minot beat Fargo North 56-55 thanks to late-game heroics from Wayne Whitty. Fort Yates edged Langdon 63-62. Fort Yates’ win came thanks to free throws, as they converted 11 of their 15 attempts while Langdon converted just six of their nine charity shots. Whitty made up for a pair of misses under the basket with a pair of offensive rebounds, then sank his third shot in the sequence to send Minot to the finals.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Bill Bradley (Princeton 1962-65), Richard Hamilton (Connecticut 1996-99), Elvin Hayes (Houston 1964-68), Danny Manning (Kansas 1984-88), Glen Rice (Michigan, 1985-89) and Corliss Williamson (Arkansas, 1992-95).
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)