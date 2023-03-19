MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, March 20

College baseball: U-Mary at Upper Iowa, Noon.

Tuesday, March 21

No local events scheduled.

Wednesday, March 22

College baseball: U-Mary at Concordia-St. Paul, 1:30/3:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 23

College basketball: NCAA regionals.

Friday, March 24

College basketball: NCAA regionals.

High school track: State Indoor at Fargo.

NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Saturday, March 25

College baseball: Miles at Bismarck State College, 2/5 p.m.

College softball: Miles at Bismarck State College, 1/3 p.m.

College track: U-Mary, Bismarck State at Black Hills State Outdoor Opener, Spearfish, S.D.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Minnesota State-Mankato, 2 p.m., at St. Peter, Minn.

NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC

6 p.m.

FS1 — Semifinal: Mexico vs. Japan

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

11 a.m.

NBATV — Kwara Falcons vs. ABC Fighters

NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

3 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina at Ohio St.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Toledo at Tennessee

6 p.m.

ESPN — Louisville at Texas

ESPNU — Florida Gulf Coast at Villanova

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Miami at Indiana

8 p.m.

ESPN — Baylor at UConn

ESPNU — Colorado at Duke

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at UCLA

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Miami vs. St. Louis

NBA

6:30 p.m.

BSN — Minnesota at New York

7 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Memphis

NHL

6 p.m.

NHLN — Florida at Detroit

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Minnesota’s Rachael Bona scored with 1:09 left in triple overtime to give the Golden Gophers a 3-2 win over North Dakota in the women’s hockey NCAA quarterfinals. The win extended Minnesota’s winning streak to an NCAA-record 47 games and advanced the Gophers to the Frozen Four. North Dakota goalie Shelby Amsley-Benzie made 57 saves, including 11 in triple OT. Minnesota scored first on a tally by Hannah Brandt, then North Dakota took a 2-1 lead on goals by Ashley Furia and Meghan Dufault, then the Gophers tied it on a goal by Amanda Kessel, and the game stayed tied until Bona’s goal.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Mike Klug, a sophomore third baseman at Kansas City Kansas Community College, earned preseason All-American honors. Klug, a 2001 graduate of Mandan High School, hit .353 in 2002 as a KCKCC freshman, leading the Blue Devils in hits (50), home runs (10), RBIs (65) and slugging (.686) while going 15-17 in steal attempts.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): The Legislature passed a controversial waterfowl bill that would limit nonresident hunters to 10 consecutive days of waterfowl hunting in North Dakota. The move came after the bill was first defeated, then passed and referred back to the House Natural Resources Committee for amending. Proponents pushed the bill to cut down on the hunting population and protect the waterfowl population, but opponents didn’t feel it would do anything to relieve pressure on overcrowded hunting areas, wouldn’t ensure waterfowl protection, and wouldn’t protect the state from hunters leasing land for personal hunting.

TRIVIA ANSWER

He caught 534 passes, third-all time in Vikings history.

