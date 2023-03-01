MORNING KICKOFF

Thursday, March 2

College hockey: U-Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 7 p.m.

Class A boys basketball: West Region Tournament at Bismarck Event Center, quarterfinals: Game 1: No. 8 Turtle Mountain vs. No. 1 Century, 3 p.m.; Game 2: No. 5 Legacy vs. No. 4 Bismarck, 4:45 p.m.; Game 3: No. 10 Williston vs. No. 2 Minot, 6:30 p.m.; Game 4: No. 6 Jamestown vs. No. 3 Mandan, 8:15 p.m.

Class A girls basketball: West Region Tournament at Bismarck Event Center, quarterfinals: Game 1: No. 8 Dickinson vs. No. 1 Century, 2 p.m.; Game 2: No. 5 Jamestown vs. No. 4 Legacy, 3:45 p.m.; Game 3: No. 7 Mandan vs. No. 2 Minot, 5:30 p.m.; Game 4: No. 6 St. Mary's vs. No. 3 Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Class B state tournament at Minot State Dome, quarterfinals: Game 1: No. 2 Central Cass vs. Bowman County, 1 p.m.; Game 2: No. 3 Rugby vs. Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich, 2:45 p.m.; Game 3: No. 1 Thompson vs. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, 6:30 p.m.; Game 4: No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells vs. No. 5 Garrison, 8:15 p.m.

High school girls hockey: State tournament at Minot, quarterfinals: Game 1: No. 8 Century vs. No. 1 Fargo Davies, 12 p.m.; Game 2: No. 5 Minot vs. No. 4 West Fargo, 2:15 p.m.; Game 3: No. 7 Grand Forks vs. No. 2 Fargo North-South, 5:30 p.m.; Game 4: No. 6 Legacy-Bismarck vs. No. 3 Mandan, 7:45 p.m.

Friday, March 3

Class A boys basketball: West Region Tournament at Bismarck Event Center: Loser out (1/2:45 p.m.); semifinals (5:30/7:15 p.m.).

Class A girls basketball: West Region Tournament at Bismarck Event Center: Semifinals (2/3:45 p.m.); loser out (4:30/6:15 p.m.).

College baseball: U-Mary at Truman State (Mo.), 1 p.m.

College hockey: U-Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 4 p.m.; Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

College track: NJCAA Indoor at Topeka, Kan.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Warner University (Fla.) at Orlando, Fla.

High school boys swimming: State meet at BSC Aquatic Center, 12:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Class B state tournament at Minot State Dome.

High school girls hockey: State tournament at Minot: loser out (12/2:15 p.m.); semifinals (5:30/7:45 p.m.).

NAHL: Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

2:45 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – West Region Quarterfinals

TV TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Michigan at Illinois

ESPN2 — Wichita St. at Houston

FS1 — Rutgers at Minnesota

8 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona St. at UCLA

ESPN2 — Memphis at SMU

FS1 — Purdue at Wisconsin

10 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona at Southern Cal

FS1 — California at Oregon

GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, First Round

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, First Round

8:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, Second Round

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Spring Training: Philadelphia vs. Boston

2 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Arizona vs. LA Dodgers

6 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay

NBA

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Dallas

9 p.m.

TNT — L.A. Clippers at Golden State

NFL COMBINE

2 p.m.

NFLN — Defensive Linemen & Linebackers

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Acapulco, Dubai, Santiago; WTA: Austin, Monterrey

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): A crowd of nearly 3,500 at the Civic Center watched the Bismarck Demons topple the fourth-ranked Century Patriots 49-47 in both teams’ season finales in boys basketball. Josh Seibel got the job done in the clutch, as the senior guard scored Bismarck’s final five points in the win.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Led by Filip Macejka of Slovakia, soon to be banned from playing in the AWHL due to a newly imposed rule against importing players, the Bismarck Bobcats got a desperately-needed 5-4 win over the Fernie Ghostriders. Macejka had a goal and three assists, including on the game-winning tally, as the Bobcats kept pace with Billings in their fight for first place.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bismarck’s hopes for a Southwest Region boys basketball championships berth, as well as a state tournament berth, were dashed when they were upset 61-59 by Fort Yates. Tom Petrik scored 20 points and Mark Swanson had 18, but a Fort Yates double-digit comeback overcame the favored Demons, and the Warriors earned their fourth trip to state in a five-year period.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Pittsburgh Pirates; the teams tied 1-1 in a seven-inning game that was the Twins' spring training finale that year.

