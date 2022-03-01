Morning Kickoff: March 2

MORNING KICKOFF

Wednesday, March 2

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Eckerd (Fla.) at Orlando, Fla.

Thursday, March 3

Class B girls basketball: State tournament at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks, quarterfinals: No. 2 Grafton vs. Kenmare, 1 p.m.; No. 3 Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich vs. Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood, 2:45 p.m.; No. 1 Kindred vs. Beulah, 6:30 p.m.; No. 4 Shiloh Christian vs. No. 5 Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock, 8:15 p.m.

College baseball: Bismarck State at Dakota State, Noon/2 p.m.

College softball: U-Mary vs. Charleston, 11:15 a.m. and Holy Family, 1:30 p.m., Winter Haven, Fla.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Oakland (Mich.) at Orlando, Fla.

High school boys basketball: West Region tournament, Event Center, quarterfinals: Game 1: No. 1 Minot vs. Jamestown, 3 p.m. Game 2: No. 4 St. Mary’s vs. No. 5 Dickinson, 4:45 p.m.; Game 3: No. 2 Century vs. No. 7 Mandan, 6:30 p.m.; Game 4: No. 3 Bismarck vs. No. 6 Legacy, 8:15 p.m.

High school girls basketball: West Region tournament, at Bismarck Event Center (Exhibit Hall), Quarterfinals: Game 1: No. 1 Century vs. No. 8 Watford City, 2 p.m.; Game 2: No. 4 Jamestown vs. No. 5 Legacy, 3:45 p.m.; Game 3: No. 2 Minot vs. No. 10 Turtle Mountain, 5:30 p.m.; Game 4: No. 3 Bismarck vs. No. 6 Mandan, 7:15 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at St. John's

6 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Indiana

ESPN2 — Notre Dame at Florida St.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — UConn at Creighton

8 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Maryland

ESPN2 — LSU at Arkansas

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Wyoming at UNLV

COLLEGE WOMEN’S

1 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Penn St., First Round, Indianapolis

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Illinois vs. Wisconsin, First Round

GOLF

8:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: HSBC Women's World Championship, First Round, Tanjong Course, Sentosa, Singapore

NBA

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Philadelphia

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — Portland at Phoenix

NHL

6:30 p.m.

TNT — St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers

9 p.m.

TNT — Nashville at Seattle

SOCCER

11:25 p.m.

ESPNU — DFB-Pokal: RB Leipzig at Hannover, Quarterfinal

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): The University of Mary got 20 points from Linda Murray in its opening round NSIC playoff win over Winona State. Kayla Schmidt (16), Ali Collins (15) and Lindsay Sand (12) also were in double figures for the 19-8 Marauders in their 76-67 victory.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): St. Mary’s topped Century 53-34 in quarterfinal action of the West Region tournament. Mark Riedinger topped the Saints with 15 points. Aaron Wald and Thomas VerDouw added 11 each. Century’s top scorer was Alex Arazi with 14 points.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Lyle Belk, fired North Dakota State basketball coach said regarding his former job, “Last year I stayed quite, but now I can speak. My successor better think closely about the situation here.” NDSU athletic director Ron Erhardt said Belk was removed for health-related reasons and offered a teaching job at the school. Belk continued: “the real problem lies within the administration – Erhardt and the president.”

TRIVIA ANSWER

LeBron James at 21 years, 89 days old during the 2006 season for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.