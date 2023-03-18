MORNING KICKOFF
Sunday, March 19
College baseball: U-Mary at Upper Iowa, Noon.
College hockey: ACHA D2 national tournament at Marlborough, Mass.: University of Mary vs. St. Thomas, 4 p.m.
College women’s tennis: Augustana at U-Mary, 1 p.m., Mandan Tennis Center.
Monday, March 20
College hockey: ACHA D2 national tournament at Marlborough, Mass.: semifinals.
College baseball: University of Mary at Upper Iowa, Noon.
Tuesday, March 21
College hockey: ACHA D2 national tournament at Marlborough, Mass., championship.
Wednesday, March 22
College baseball: University of Mary at Concordia-St. Paul, 1:30/3:30 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled today.
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix
2 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: Atlanta Motor Speedway
BOWLING
11 a.m.
FOX — PBA: Tournament of Champions
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — NIT: Liberty at Wisconsin, Second Round
11:10 1.m.
CBS — NCAA Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Xavier
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — NIT: E. Washington at Oklahoma St.
1:40 p.m.
CBS — NCAA Tournament: Kentucky vs. Kansas St.
4:15 p.m.
CBS — NCAA Tournament: Michigan St. vs. Marquette
5 p.m.
TNT — NCAA Tournament: Saint Mary's vs. UConn
6 p.m.
TBS — NCAA Tournament Creighton vs. Baylor
6:45 p.m.
TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: Fairleigh Dickinson vs. FAU
7:30 p.m.
TNT — NCAA Tournament: Miami vs. Indiana
8:30 p.m.
TBS — NCAA Tournament: TCU vs. Gonzaga
NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
12 p.m.
ABC — South Florida at South Carolina
2 p.m.
ABC — Georgia at Iowa
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Mississippi St. at Notre Dame
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — S. Dakota St. at Virginia Tech
4:30 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona at Maryland
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Princeton at Utah
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Michigan at LSU
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Mississippi at Stanford
COLLEGE HOCKEY
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Men's Ice Hockey Selection Show
GOLF
1 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: Final Round, Palm Harbor, Fla.
WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC
6 p.m.
FS1 — Semifinal: TBD vs. Cuba, Semifinal, Miami
XFL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arlington at San Antonio
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Kent Bruun poured in 30 points to lead Hillsboro to a 74-53 win over Parshall in the Class B state title game. Randy Hedberg’s 23 points paced Parshall.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): Concordia, Neb., edged the University of Mary 57-55 in a quarterfinal game of the NAIA national tournament in Sioux City, Iowa. Jessica Zundel led the Marauders with 13 points.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): Hannah Larson scored 22 points and Macy Lynch added 16 as Century rolled over West Fargo 73-39 in the Class A state championship game. The Patriots led 41-14 at halftime, finishing with a record of 22-3.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Jeremy Brandt in 1999.
