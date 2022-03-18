Morning Kickoff: March 19

Saturday, March 19
Class B basketball: State Tournament at Minot State Dome: 1 p.m. (seventh place); 2:45 p.m. (fifth place); 6 p.m. (third place); 8 p.m. (championship).
College baseball: U-Mary at William Jewell (Mo.), 1 p.m.; Bismarck State vs. Rainy River CC, 10 a.m. and Cochise College, 3:30 p.m., Tucson, Ariz.
High school girls track: U-Mary Indoor meet, 3 p.m.
IFL: Sioux Falls at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Event Center.
NAHL: Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
Sunday, March 20
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
People are also reading…
KFYR (550 AM) – State tournament
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Frozen Four (if UND wins Friday)
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at Minot
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: From Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
4 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Atlanta Motor Speedway
BOXING
9 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank: Berlanga vs. Rolls (Super-Middleweights)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — NIT Tournament: Oregon at Texas A&M,
11:10 a.m.
CBS — NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. Baylor
1:40 p.m.
CBS — NCAA Tournament: Creighton vs. Kansas
4:15 p.m.
CBS — NCAA Tournament: Michigan vs. Tennessee
5:10 p.m.
TNT — NCAA Tournament: Richmond vs. Providence
6:10 p.m.
TBS — NCAA Tournament: St. Mary's (Cal) vs. UCLA
6:45 p.m.
CBS — NCAA Tournament: St. Peter's vs. Murray St.
7:40 p.m.
TNT — NCAA Tournament: New Mexico St. vs. Arkansas
8:40 p.m.
TBS — NCAA Tournament: Memphis vs. Gonzaga
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
10:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Kansas St. vs. Washington St.
12 p.m.
ABC — NCAA Tournament: Mercer at UConn
12:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Charlotte at Indiana
1 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Longwood at NC State
2 p.m.
ABC — NCAA Tournament: Buffalo at Tennessee
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: American at Michigan
3 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Princeton vs. Kentucky
4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Belmont vs. Oregon
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: UMass vs. Notre Dame
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: UNLV at Arizona
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten championship: Michigan at Minnesota
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — NCHC Frozen Faceoff: Championship
COLLEGE WRESTLING
10 a.m./6 p.m.
ESPNU/ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Medal Round, Detroit
GOLF
2 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: Palm Harbor, Fla., Third Round, Copperhead Course
NBA
4 p.m.
BSN — Milwaukee at Minnesota
NHL
1 p.m.
BSN — Chicago at Minnesota
7 p.m.
ABC — N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2012): MacKenzie Keidel, Kaylee Keller, Jennifer Albers, and Jessica Gabriel were all named first-team All-State in gymnastics. Keidel and Keller represented Bismarck High. Albers and Gabriel hailed from Century.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): Mark Riedinger of St. Mary’s joined Tommy Leikas of Fargo North, Brandon Bata of Pingree-Buchanan-Kensel, Tyler Greff of Mott-Regent, and Chris Reinhart of Finley-Sharon as Mr. Basketball finalists.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): The Bismarck Demons track team scored 71 1/3 points to defend its Exchange Club Indoor Championship, led by a pair of wins by Dale Grinsteiner in the 60-yard low and high hurdles. On the collegiate side of the meet, ex-Demon Randy Lussenden, competing as the lone athlete from NDSU, won the mile, two-mile, and 880-yard runs.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Fargo North (Juno Pintar, 1985; Tommy Leikas, 2002; Tyler Koenig, 2003) and Minot (Jeff Brandt, 1999; Kenny Younger; 1996, Bart Manson, 1991) with three each.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)