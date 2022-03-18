Morning Kickoff: March 19

Saturday, March 19

Class B basketball: State Tournament at Minot State Dome: 1 p.m. (seventh place); 2:45 p.m. (fifth place); 6 p.m. (third place); 8 p.m. (championship).

College baseball: U-Mary at William Jewell (Mo.), 1 p.m.; Bismarck State vs. Rainy River CC, 10 a.m. and Cochise College, 3:30 p.m., Tucson, Ariz.

High school girls track: U-Mary Indoor meet, 3 p.m.

IFL: Sioux Falls at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Event Center.

NAHL: Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday, March 20

No local events scheduled.

RADIO TODAY

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – State tournament

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Frozen Four (if UND wins Friday)

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at Minot

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: From Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Atlanta Motor Speedway

BOXING

9 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank: Berlanga vs. Rolls (Super-Middleweights)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — NIT Tournament: Oregon at Texas A&M,

11:10 a.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. Baylor

1:40 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Creighton vs. Kansas

4:15 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Michigan vs. Tennessee

5:10 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: Richmond vs. Providence

6:10 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: St. Mary's (Cal) vs. UCLA

6:45 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: St. Peter's vs. Murray St.

7:40 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: New Mexico St. vs. Arkansas

8:40 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Memphis vs. Gonzaga

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

10:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Kansas St. vs. Washington St.

12 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: Mercer at UConn

12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Charlotte at Indiana

1 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Longwood at NC State

2 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: Buffalo at Tennessee

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: American at Michigan

3 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Princeton vs. Kentucky

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Belmont vs. Oregon

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: UMass vs. Notre Dame

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: UNLV at Arizona

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten championship: Michigan at Minnesota

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NCHC Frozen Faceoff: Championship

COLLEGE WRESTLING

10 a.m./6 p.m.

ESPNU/ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Medal Round, Detroit

GOLF

2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: Palm Harbor, Fla., Third Round, Copperhead Course

NBA

4 p.m.

BSN — Milwaukee at Minnesota

NHL

1 p.m.

BSN — Chicago at Minnesota

7 p.m.

ABC — N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): MacKenzie Keidel, Kaylee Keller, Jennifer Albers, and Jessica Gabriel were all named first-team All-State in gymnastics. Keidel and Keller represented Bismarck High. Albers and Gabriel hailed from Century.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Mark Riedinger of St. Mary’s joined Tommy Leikas of Fargo North, Brandon Bata of Pingree-Buchanan-Kensel, Tyler Greff of Mott-Regent, and Chris Reinhart of Finley-Sharon as Mr. Basketball finalists.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): The Bismarck Demons track team scored 71 1/3 points to defend its Exchange Club Indoor Championship, led by a pair of wins by Dale Grinsteiner in the 60-yard low and high hurdles. On the collegiate side of the meet, ex-Demon Randy Lussenden, competing as the lone athlete from NDSU, won the mile, two-mile, and 880-yard runs.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Fargo North (Juno Pintar, 1985; Tommy Leikas, 2002; Tyler Koenig, 2003) and Minot (Jeff Brandt, 1999; Kenny Younger; 1996, Bart Manson, 1991) with three each.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

