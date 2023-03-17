MORNING KICKOFF
Saturday, March 18
College hockey: ACHA D2 national tournament at Marlborough, Mass: University of Mary vs. Kentucky, 7 p.m.; NCHC Frozen Faceoff at St. Paul, Minn.
College baseball: U-Mary at Upper Iowa, 1:30/3:30 p.m.; Bismarck State College vs. Carleton College JV, 10 a.m., at Tucson.
College track: Bismarck State College at Montana State-Billings.
College women’s tennis: Sioux Falls at U-Mary, 9 a.m., Mandan Tennis Center.
High school boys basketball: Class B state tournament at Bismarck Event Center: seventh place (1 p.m.); third place (2:45 p.m.); third place (6 p.m.); championship (8 p.m.).
People are also reading…
High school boys track: All-City Indoors, 10 a.m., U-Mary.
NAHL: Bismarck at Austin, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, March 19
College baseball: U-Mary at Upper Iowa, Noon.
College hockey: ACHA D2 national tournament at Marlborough, Mass.: University of Mary vs. St. Thomas, 4 p.m.
College women’s tennis: Augustana at U-Mary, 1 p.m., Mandan Tennis Center.
RADIO TODAY
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – State tournament
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at Austin
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: Atlanta Motor Speedway
4 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Atlanta
NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
11:10 a.m.
CBS — Furman vs. San Diego St.
1:40 p.m.
CBS — Duke vs. Tennessee
3:15 p.m.
CBS — Arkansas vs. Kansas,
4 p.m.
TNT — NCAA Tournament: Princeton vs. Missouri
6 p.m.
TBS — Auburn vs. Houston
6:45 p.m.
CBS — Penn St. vs. Texas, Second Round
7:30 p.m.
TNT — NCAA Tournament: Northwestern vs. UCLA
8:30 p.m.
TBS — NCAA Tournament: Maryland vs. Alabama
NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
12 p.m.
ABC —Saint Louis at Tennessee
1 p.m.
ESPN — Miami vs. Oklahoma St.
2 p.m.
ABC — Vermont at UConn
3 p.m.
ESPN — St. John's vs. North Carolina
9 p.m.
ESPN — East Carolina at Texas
COLLEGE WRESTLING
6 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Championship, Tulsa, Okla.
GOLF
2 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: Palm Harbor, Fla.
NBA
6 p.m.
BSN — Minnesota at Toronto
NHL
1 p.m.
BSN — Boston at Toronto
7 p.m.
ABC — Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers
SOCCER
3 p.m.
FOX — MLS: LAFC at Seattle
WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC
6 p.m.
FOX — Quarterfinal: U.S. vs. Venezuela, Miami
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Kent Bruun poured in 30 points to lead Hillsboro to a 74-53 win over Parshall in the Class B state title game. Randy Hedberg’s 23 points paced Parshall.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): Concordia, Neb., edged the University of Mary 57-55 in a quarterfinal game of the NAIA national tournament in Sioux City, Iowa. Jessica Zundel led the Marauders with 13 points.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): Hannah Larson scored 22 points and Macy Lynch added 16 as Century rolled over West Fargo 73-39 in the Class A state championship game. The Patriots led 41-14 at halftime, finishing with a record of 22-3.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Hillsboro-Central Valley in 2017 and 2018.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)