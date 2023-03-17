MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, March 18

College hockey: ACHA D2 national tournament at Marlborough, Mass: University of Mary vs. Kentucky, 7 p.m.; NCHC Frozen Faceoff at St. Paul, Minn.

College baseball: U-Mary at Upper Iowa, 1:30/3:30 p.m.; Bismarck State College vs. Carleton College JV, 10 a.m., at Tucson.

College track: Bismarck State College at Montana State-Billings.

College women’s tennis: Sioux Falls at U-Mary, 9 a.m., Mandan Tennis Center.

High school boys basketball: Class B state tournament at Bismarck Event Center: seventh place (1 p.m.); third place (2:45 p.m.); third place (6 p.m.); championship (8 p.m.).

High school boys track: All-City Indoors, 10 a.m., U-Mary.

NAHL: Bismarck at Austin, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 19

College baseball: U-Mary at Upper Iowa, Noon.

College hockey: ACHA D2 national tournament at Marlborough, Mass.: University of Mary vs. St. Thomas, 4 p.m.

College women’s tennis: Augustana at U-Mary, 1 p.m., Mandan Tennis Center.

RADIO TODAY

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – State tournament

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at Austin

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: Atlanta Motor Speedway

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Atlanta

NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

11:10 a.m.

CBS — Furman vs. San Diego St.

1:40 p.m.

CBS — Duke vs. Tennessee

3:15 p.m.

CBS — Arkansas vs. Kansas,

4 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: Princeton vs. Missouri

6 p.m.

TBS — Auburn vs. Houston

6:45 p.m.

CBS — Penn St. vs. Texas, Second Round

7:30 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: Northwestern vs. UCLA

8:30 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Maryland vs. Alabama

NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

12 p.m.

ABC —Saint Louis at Tennessee

1 p.m.

ESPN — Miami vs. Oklahoma St.

2 p.m.

ABC — Vermont at UConn

3 p.m.

ESPN — St. John's vs. North Carolina

9 p.m.

ESPN — East Carolina at Texas

COLLEGE WRESTLING

6 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Championship, Tulsa, Okla.

GOLF

2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: Palm Harbor, Fla.

NBA

6 p.m.

BSN — Minnesota at Toronto

NHL

1 p.m.

BSN — Boston at Toronto

7 p.m.

ABC — Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers

SOCCER

3 p.m.

FOX — MLS: LAFC at Seattle

WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC

6 p.m.

FOX — Quarterfinal: U.S. vs. Venezuela, Miami

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Kent Bruun poured in 30 points to lead Hillsboro to a 74-53 win over Parshall in the Class B state title game. Randy Hedberg’s 23 points paced Parshall.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Concordia, Neb., edged the University of Mary 57-55 in a quarterfinal game of the NAIA national tournament in Sioux City, Iowa. Jessica Zundel led the Marauders with 13 points.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Hannah Larson scored 22 points and Macy Lynch added 16 as Century rolled over West Fargo 73-39 in the Class A state championship game. The Patriots led 41-14 at halftime, finishing with a record of 22-3.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Hillsboro-Central Valley in 2017 and 2018.

