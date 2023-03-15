MORNING KICKOFF

Thursday, March 16

College baseball: Bismarck State College vs. Anoka-Ramsey, 10 a.m./Noon, at Tucson.

College softball: U-Mary vs. Wayne State, 1 p.m.; U-Mary vs. Salem, 3:30 p.m., at Leesburg, Va.; Bismarck State at Spoon River College (Ill.), 8:30/10:30 a.m.

High school boys basketball: Class B state tournament at Bismarck Event Center, quarterfinals: Game 1: Powers Lake-Burke Central vs. No. 2 Shiloh Christian, 1 p.m.; Game 2: Medina-Pingree-Buchanan vs. No. 3 Beulah, 2:45 p.m.; Game 3: Warwick vs. No. 1 Central Cass, 6:30 p.m.; Game 4: No. 5 Des Lacs-Burlington vs. No. 4 Thompson, 8:15 p.m.

Friday, March 17

College baseball: Bismarck State vs. Abbotsford, 1 p.m.; Bismarck State vs. Pima CC, 6 p.m., at Tucson.

College hockey: ACHA D2 national tournament at Marlborough, Mass: University of Mary vs. Bentley University, 4 p.m.; NCHC Frozen Faceoff at St. Paul, Minn., semifinals: North Dakota vs. St. Cloud State, 7:30 p.m.

College softball: U-Mary vs. Alliance, 10:30 a.m.; U-Mary vs. New Haven, 1 p.m., at Leesburg, Fla.

High school boys basketball: Class B state tournament at Bismarck Event Center: consolation (1/2:45 p.m.); semifinals (6:30/8:15 p.m.).

High school girls track: All-City Indoor, 3 p.m., U-Mary.

NAHL: Bismarck at Austin, 7:05 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

12:45 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Class B Quarterfinals

6:15 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Class B Quarterfinals

TV TODAY

NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

11:15 a.m.

CBS — West Virginia vs. Maryland

12:20 p.m.

TNT — Utah St. vs. Missouri

12:50 p.m.

TBS — Howard vs. Kansas

1:45 p.m.

CBS — Texas A&M-CC vs. Alabama

2:50 p.m.

TNT — Princeton vs. Arizona

3:20 p.m.

TBS — Illinois vs. Arkansas

5:50 p.m.

TNT — Auburn vs. Iowa

6:10 p.m.

CBS — Oral Roberts vs. Duke

6:15 p.m.

TBS — Colgate vs. Texas

8:20 p.m.

TNT — N. Kentucky vs. Houston

8:40 p.m.

CBS — Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Tennessee

8:45 p.m.

TBS — Penn St. vs. Texas A&M

NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — St. John's vs. Purdue

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Monmouth vs. Tennessee Tech

COLLEGE WRESTLING

6 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Second Round, Tulsa, Okla.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship

12 a.m. (Thursday and Friday)

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Team Series, Second Round

TENNIS

12 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: BNP Paribas Open, Quarterfinals

XFL

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at Seattle

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): A height-challenged LaMoure-Litchville-Marion team outlasted a taller and senior-dominated lineup from Dickinson Trinity 52-49 in the state boys basketball quarterfinals. Brady Thielges had 18 points and Jared Meiklejohn had 13 for the semifinal-bound Loboes.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Shiloh Christian rolled past Underwood 79-60 in the Class B Region 5 championship game to advance to the Class B state tournament, the third trip to state in eight years for the Skyhawks. Senior forward Jacob Larson played a huge part in the Skyhawks advancing, finishing with a line of 25 points, nine rebounds and seven steals. David Brackett added 21 points, five rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots. Shiloh coach Mike Dwyer was named Coach of the Year, and Jim Petrik and Andy Bachmeier were named to the All-Region team.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Hillsboro finished a relatively easy run through the Class B boys basketball state tournament with a 74-53 win over Parshall in the championship game. Hillsboro’s victims in the title run had a combined 73-2 record, as the Burros beat previous unbeatens in Richardton and Fairmount. Kent Bruun, whose last-minute heroics led Hillsboro past Richardton, had a 30-point game in the championship that included a 12-point first quarter that got the Burros off and running.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Wiley Bearstail scored 109 points for Mandaree in the 1999 tournament.

