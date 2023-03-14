MORNING KICKOFF

Wednesday, March 15

No local events scheduled.

Thursday, March 16

College baseball: Bismarck State College vs. Anoka-Ramsey, 10 a.m./Noon, at Tucson.

College softball: University of Mary vs. Wayne State, 1 p.m. and Salem, 3:30 p.m., at Leesburg, Va.; Bismarck State College at Spoon River College (Ill.), 8:30/10:30 a.m.

High school boys basketball: Class B state tournament at Bismarck Event Center, quarterfinals: Game 1: Powers Lake-Burke Central vs. No. 2 Shiloh Christian, 1 p.m.; Game 2: Medina-Pingree-Buchanan vs. No. 3 Beulah, 2:45 p.m.; Game 3: Warwick vs. No. 1 Central Cass, 6:30 p.m.; Game 4: No. 5 Des Lacs-Burlington vs. No. 4 Thompson, 8:15 p.m.

Friday, March 17

College baseball: Bismarck State College vs. Abbotsford, 1 p.m. and Pima CC, 6 p.m., at Tucson.

College hockey: NCHC Frozen Faceoff at St. Paul, Minn., UND vs. St. Cloud State, 7:30 p.m.; ACHA D2 national tournament at Marlborough, Mass.

College softball: U-Mary vs. Alliance, 10:30 a.m. and New Haven, 1 p.m., at Leesburg, Fla.

High school boys basketball: Class B state tournament at Bismarck Event Center: consolation (1/2:45 p.m.); semifinals (6:30/8:15 p.m.).

High school girls track: All-City Indoor, 3 p.m., U-Mary.

NAHL: Bismarck at Austin, 7:05 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:40 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament, First Four: Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Texas Southern

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT: UCF at Florida, First Round

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT: Virginia Tech at Cincinnati

9:10 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament, First Four: Nevada vs. Arizona St.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT: UC Irvine at Oregon

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament, First Four: Mississippi St. vs. Illinois

8 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament, First Four: Sacred Heart vs. Southern U.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees

NBA

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Cleveland

7 p.m.

BSN – Boston at Minnesota

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at L.A. Clippers

NHL

6 p.m.

TNT — Colorado at Toronto

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Minnesota at St. Louis

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Brentford at Southampton

TENNIS

12 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: BNP Paribas Open, Quarterfinals

WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC

11 a.m.

FS2 — Pool Play: Venezuela vs. Israel, Pool D, Miami

2 p.m.

FS2 — Pool Play: Mexico vs. Canada, Pool C, Phoenix

6 p.m.

FS1 — Pool Play: Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic, Pool D, Miami

9 p.m.

FS1 — Pool Play: U.S. vs. Colombia, Pool C, Phoenix

5 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — Quarterfinal: Italy vs. Japan, Quarterfinal, Tokyo

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Ashley Bentz posted 25 points, 10 assists and six rebounds for Grant County as the Coyotes defeated Shiloh Christian 60-57 in overtime in the Region 5 Tournament championship game in Mandan. Elesha Tatro added 12 points in the win. Beth Muggerud netted 20 points to lead the Skyhawks.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Century outscored Mandan 24-14 in the second half to rally for a 41-39 win in a semifinal game of the state Class A girls basketball tournament at the Bismarck Civic Center. Brittany Keller’s 13 points paced the Braves. Century, which led 25-17 at halftime, was topped by Stephanie Peterson’s 16 points.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Jim Mellon rolled a 267 for the top score in men’s bowling at Midway Lanes. Jennie Schneider took top honors among women in league play, pinning a score of 247.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Gary Bakken scored 49 points for Cooperstown in a 95-74 win over New England St. Mary’s in the 1966 fifth-place game.

