MORNING KICKOFF
Wednesday, March 15
No local events scheduled.
Thursday, March 16
College baseball: Bismarck State College vs. Anoka-Ramsey, 10 a.m./Noon, at Tucson.
College softball: University of Mary vs. Wayne State, 1 p.m. and Salem, 3:30 p.m., at Leesburg, Va.; Bismarck State College at Spoon River College (Ill.), 8:30/10:30 a.m.
High school boys basketball: Class B state tournament at Bismarck Event Center, quarterfinals: Game 1: Powers Lake-Burke Central vs. No. 2 Shiloh Christian, 1 p.m.; Game 2: Medina-Pingree-Buchanan vs. No. 3 Beulah, 2:45 p.m.; Game 3: Warwick vs. No. 1 Central Cass, 6:30 p.m.; Game 4: No. 5 Des Lacs-Burlington vs. No. 4 Thompson, 8:15 p.m.
Friday, March 17
College baseball: Bismarck State College vs. Abbotsford, 1 p.m. and Pima CC, 6 p.m., at Tucson.
College hockey: NCHC Frozen Faceoff at St. Paul, Minn., UND vs. St. Cloud State, 7:30 p.m.; ACHA D2 national tournament at Marlborough, Mass.
College softball: U-Mary vs. Alliance, 10:30 a.m. and New Haven, 1 p.m., at Leesburg, Fla.
High school boys basketball: Class B state tournament at Bismarck Event Center: consolation (1/2:45 p.m.); semifinals (6:30/8:15 p.m.).
High school girls track: All-City Indoor, 3 p.m., U-Mary.
NAHL: Bismarck at Austin, 7:05 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5:40 p.m.
TRUTV — NCAA Tournament, First Four: Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Texas Southern
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NIT: UCF at Florida, First Round
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — NIT: Virginia Tech at Cincinnati
9:10 p.m.
TRUTV — NCAA Tournament, First Four: Nevada vs. Arizona St.
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — NIT: UC Irvine at Oregon
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament, First Four: Mississippi St. vs. Illinois
8 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament, First Four: Sacred Heart vs. Southern U.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees
NBA
6:45 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Cleveland
7 p.m.
BSN – Boston at Minnesota
9:05 p.m.
ESPN — Golden State at L.A. Clippers
NHL
6 p.m.
TNT — Colorado at Toronto
8:30 p.m.
TNT — Minnesota at St. Louis
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Brentford at Southampton
TENNIS
12 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: BNP Paribas Open, Quarterfinals
WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC
11 a.m.
FS2 — Pool Play: Venezuela vs. Israel, Pool D, Miami
2 p.m.
FS2 — Pool Play: Mexico vs. Canada, Pool C, Phoenix
6 p.m.
FS1 — Pool Play: Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic, Pool D, Miami
9 p.m.
FS1 — Pool Play: U.S. vs. Colombia, Pool C, Phoenix
5 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — Quarterfinal: Italy vs. Japan, Quarterfinal, Tokyo
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Ashley Bentz posted 25 points, 10 assists and six rebounds for Grant County as the Coyotes defeated Shiloh Christian 60-57 in overtime in the Region 5 Tournament championship game in Mandan. Elesha Tatro added 12 points in the win. Beth Muggerud netted 20 points to lead the Skyhawks.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): Century outscored Mandan 24-14 in the second half to rally for a 41-39 win in a semifinal game of the state Class A girls basketball tournament at the Bismarck Civic Center. Brittany Keller’s 13 points paced the Braves. Century, which led 25-17 at halftime, was topped by Stephanie Peterson’s 16 points.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): Jim Mellon rolled a 267 for the top score in men’s bowling at Midway Lanes. Jennie Schneider took top honors among women in league play, pinning a score of 247.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Gary Bakken scored 49 points for Cooperstown in a 95-74 win over New England St. Mary’s in the 1966 fifth-place game.
