MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, March 13

College baseball: Bismarck State College vs. Abbsotsfield, 11 a.m./1 p.m., at Tucson.

College softball: University of Mary vs. New Haven, 8 a.m. and Southern Connecticut State, 10:30 p.m., at Leesburg, Fla.

Tuesday, March 14

College baseball: Bismarck State College vs. Concordia (Wis.) JV, 11 a.m., at Tucson.

College softball: University of Mary vs. Felician, 1 p.m. and Le Moyne, 3:30 p.m., at Leesburg. Fla.

Wednesday, March 15

No local events scheduled.

Thursday, March 16

College baseball: Bismarck State College vs. Anoka-Ramsey, 10 a.m./Noon, at Tucson.

College softball: University of Mary vs. Wayne State, 1 p.m. and Salem, 3:30 p.m., at Leesburg, Va.; Bismarck State College at Spoon River College (Ill.), 8:30/10:30 a.m.

High school boys basketball: Class B state tournament at Bismarck Event Center, quarterfinals: Game 1: Powers Lake-Burke Central vs. No. 2 Shiloh Christian, 1 p.m.; Game 2: Medina-Pingree-Buchanan vs. No. 3 Beulah, 2:45 p.m.; Game 3: Warwick vs. No. 1 Central Cass, 6:30 p.m.; Game 4: No. 5 Des Lacs-Burlington vs. No. 4 Thompson, 8:15 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

WORLD BASEBALL CLASIC

5 a.m.

FS2 — Pool Play: South Korea vs. China, Pool B, Tokyo

11 a.m.

FS2 — Pool Play: Dominican Republic vs. Nicaragua, Pool D, Miami

2 p.m.

FS2 — Pool Play: Colombia vs. Great Britain, Pool C, Phoenix

6 p.m.

FS1 — Pool Play: Israel vs. Puerto Rico, Pool D, Miami

9 p.m.

FS1 — Pool Play: Canada vs. U.S., Pool C, Phoenix

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Boston vs. Toronto, Dunedin, Fla.

3 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: San Francisco vs. San Diego, Peoria, Ari.

NBA

6:30 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Atlanta

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Dallas

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — Phoenix at Golden State

TENNIS

12 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: BNP Paribas Open, Early Rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): : Shane Trattles fired a no-hitter for the University of Mary baseball team in a 2-0 victory over Penn State Beaver after the Marauders had won the first game of their doubleheader 6-3. It was the first no-hitter for the Marauders since Michael Allen accomplished the feat in a 15-0 home win over Minnesota-Crookston in 2007.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Washburn defeated Northern Cass 66-55 in quarterfinal action of the state Class B girls tournament. The Cardinals made 31-35 free throws in the game. The run at the charity stripe included a streak where the Cardinals made 23 attempts in a row. Ruthie Dockter was the biggest contributor to the performance, making 14 of her 15 attempts as she finished with 32 points.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): A 7-1 loss in the semifinals didn’t stop Bismarck’s Midget Hockey team from rebounding to win the consolation title. Tom Bry and Scott Kadlec scored in the team’s 2-1 quarterfinal win over Park River before Bismarck fell 7-1 to Bottineau. Bismarck goalie Joe Ulness led a 13-0 shutout of West Fargo in the consolation semifinals. Jerry Jabs netted a hat trick in the 4-3 consolation championship game win.

TRIVIA ANSWER

North beat Minot 69-57 in the 2006 title game.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)