Morning Kickoff: March 12

MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, March 12

Class A boys basketball: State tournament at Bismarck Event Center: fifth place (11:30 a.m.); third place (3:30 p.m.); championship (8 p.m.).

Class A girls basketball: State tournament at Bismarck Event Center: fifth place (9:30 a.m.); third place (1:30 p.m.); championship (6 p.m.).

College baseball: U-Mary at Montana State-Billings, 12 p.m. (2).

College hockey: NCHC quarterfinals.

College indoor track: NCAA Division II Indoor Championships, Pittsburg, Kan.

College women’s swimming: NCAA Division II Championships, Greensboro, N.C.

College wrestling: NCAA Division II Championships, St. Louis.

NAHL: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, March 13

College baseball: Bismarck State vs. Carthage College JV, 1:30 p.m. and Rainy River CC, 5:30 p.m., Tucson, Ariz.

College hockey: NCHC quarterfinals.

IFL: Bismarck at Green Bay, 3:05 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

5:45 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Class A Girls Championship

7:45 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Class A Boys Championship

NAHL

7:15 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at Aberdeen

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The NHRA Top Fuel NHRA All-Star Shootout, Gainesville Raceway

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The United Rentals 200, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

CBS — Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Iowa, Semifinal

2:30 p.m.

CBS — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan State vs. TBD, Semifinal

5 p.m.

CBS — Mountain West Tournament: TBD, Championship

ESPN — Big 12 Tournament: Kansas vs. TBD, Championship

5:30 p.m.

FOX — Big East Tournament: Creighton vs. TBD, Championship

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Duke, Championship

8 p.m.

FOX — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship

COLLEGE HOCKEY

8 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Penn St. at Minnesota, Semifinal

GOLF

12 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, Third Round

12:30 a.m. (Saturday and Sunday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Final Round

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 276: Adam Borics vs. Mads Burnell (Featherweights)

NBA

7 p.m.

BSN — Minnesota at Miami

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Milwaukee at Golden State

PARALYMPICS

6:05 a.m.

USA — Sled Hockey (Bronze Medal Game)

8 p.m.

USA — Para Cross-Country Skiing (Mixed Relay Final)

10:05 p.m.

USA — Sled Hockey (Gold Medal Game)

PWHPA HOCKEY

3 p.m.

NHLN — Rivalry Rematch: U.S. vs. Canada, Pittsburgh

WOMEN’S SOCCER

9 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championships: U.S. vs. Mexico, Final

TENNIS

12 p.m.

TENNIS — BNP Paribas Open (ATP/WTA), Early Rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Devin Coyle was instrumental in Mandan avoiding an upset effort from West Fargo in the first round of the Class A boys basketball tournament, as the Braves slipped by in overtime, 67-62. Coyle scored 12 of Mandan’s final 16 regulation points and their first five overtime points to keep the third-seeded Braves in the winner’s bracket and finished with 26 points overall.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Annie Goodson piled up 21 points on her own to lead the University of Mary’s women’s indoor track team to third place at the NAIA indoor championship meet. Goodson, a senior, finished second in the high jump (5-8.5), fifth in the 55 meters (8.57), and ran the anchor leg on the Marauders’ fourth-place 4x400 relay team that also included Shawna Kern, Chelsea Wilson, and Karla Fandrich. Goodson was a 12-time All-American before even hitting her outdoor track and field senior season.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): St. Mary’s won their way into the Class A quarterfinals with a 52-49 comeback win over the Grand Forks Red River Roughriders. John Thorpe (16 points) was key to the Saints win, as he scored eight straight points in the fourth quarter for his squad to pull away after entering the final stanza trailing 38-36.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Hank Aaron holds the major-league career record with 1,477 extra-base hits.

