SCHEDULE

Sunday, March 12

College baseball: Bismarck State College vs. Central Lakes, 1 p.m.; U-Mary vs. Southern California Leadership University, 4:30 p.m., at Tucson.

College hockey: NCHC tournament quarterfinals: North Dakota at Omaha, 6:07 p.m. (if necessary).

Monday, March 13

College baseball: Bismarck State College vs. Abbsotsfield, 11 a.m./1 p.m., at Tucson.

College softball: U-Mary vs. New Haven, 8 a.m.; U-Mary vs. Southern Connecticut State, 10:30 p.m., at Leesburg, Fla.

Tuesday, March 14

College baseball: Bismarck State College vs. Concordia (Wis.) JV, 11 a.m., at Tucson.

College softball: U-Mary vs. Felician, 1 p.m.; U-Mary vs Le Moyne, 3:30 p.m., at Leesburg. Fla.

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR United Rentals Work United 500

BASEBALL

5 a.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic: Japan vs. Australia

6 a.m.

FS2 — World Baseball Classic: Netherlands vs. Italy

11 a.m.

FS2 — World Baseball Classic: Nicaragua vs. Israel

2 p.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic: Great Britain vs. Canada

6 p.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic: Venezuela vs. Puerto Rico

9 p.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic: Mexico vs. U.S.

10 p.m.

FS2 — World Baseball Classic: Australia vs. Czech Republic

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Ivy League Tournament Championship

Noon

CBS — Atlantic 10 Tournament Championship

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament Championship

2:15 p.m.

ESPN — American Athletic Tournament Championship

2:30 p.m.

CBS — Big Ten Tournament Championship

5 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Selection Show

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NIT Selection Special

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament Championship

ESPNU — Northeast Tournament Championship

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Colonial Tournament Championship

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament Championship

ESPNU — Missouri Valley Tournament Championship

7 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Women's Selection Special

GOLF

Noon

NBC — PGA Tour Players Championship

MLB SPRING TRAINING

Noon

MLBN — Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Mets

3 p.m.

MLBN — Milwaukee vs. Chicago Cubs

NBA

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — New York at L.A. Lakers

NHL

12:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Detroit

3 p.m.

TNT — NY Rangers at Pittsburgh

6 p.m.

NHLN — Vegas at St. Louis

TENNIS

Noon

TENNIS — BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

XFL

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arlington at St. Louis

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Vegas at D.C.

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Led by 31 points from Karlee Schroeder and 22 from Karly Doll, New Salem-Almont edged past Grant County 68-63 in the District 9 girls basketball tournament. Ashley Bentz had 19 points for Grant County in the loss.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): After five weeks of rehab, Melissa Ohlhauser rejoined Century’s girls basketball team and got back on the court late in a 70-32 blowout win over St. Mary’s in the first round of the West Region tournament. With the Patriots up 51-21 in the third quarter, the game was well enough in hand for the senior to return to the court for the first time since her ACL injury in the Patriots’ 12th game of the season.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): North Dakota took a big 5-0 loss to Notre Dame in the first round of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoffs, meaning the Sioux would have to win the rematch by six goals to advance into the second round of the playoffs. Eddie Bumbacco of Notre Dame became the all-time WCHA scoring leader with a second-period assist, his 86th point of the season, which passed the record set by Jerry Walker of Denver in 1960-61.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Earl Webb set the major league single-season record with 67 doubles in 1931 for the Boston Red Sox.

