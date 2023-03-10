xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, March 11

Class A boys basketball: State tournament at Sanford Health Athletic Complex, Fargo: fifth place (11:30 a.m.), third place (3:30 p.m.); championship (8 p.m.).

Class A girls basketball: State tournament at SHAC, Fargo: fifth place (9:30 a.m.); third place (1:30 p.m.), championship (6 p.m.).

College hockey: NCHC tournament quarterfinals: North Dakota at Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

College track: NCAA Division II outdoor nationals, Norfolk, Va.

College wrestling: NCAA Division II championships at Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

College women’s swimming: NCAA Division II championships at Indianapolis.

NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 12

College baseball: Bismarck State College vs. Central Lakes, 1 p.m.; U-Mary vs. Southern California Leadership University, 4:30 p.m., at Tucson.

College hockey: NCHC tournament quarterfinals: North Dakota at Omaha, 6:07 p.m. (if necessary).

RADIO TODAY

CLASS A BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Class A championships

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at St. Cloud

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Phoenix Raceway

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — America East Championship: UMass at Vermont, Championship

12 p.m.

CBS — Big Ten semifinals: Semifinals, Chicago

ESPN — SEC semifinals: Semifinals, Nashville, Tenn.

ESPN2 — MEAC championship: Championship, Norfolk, Va.

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — American Athletic semifinals: Fort Worth, Texas

5 p.m.

CBS — Mountain West championship: Championship, Las Vegas

ESPN -- Big 12 championship: Kansas City, Mo.

5:30 p.m.

FOX — Big East championship: Championship, New York

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — MAC championship: Championship, Cleveland

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — ACC championship: Championship, Greensboro, N.C.

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big West championship: Henderson, Nev.

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Pac-12 championship: Las Vegas

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — WAC championship: Las Vegas

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6 p.m.

Midco – UND at Omaha

GOLF

12 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ABC -- Class A championship games

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

BSN -- Minnesota vs. Boston

NHL

12 p.m.

ABC — Detroit at Boston

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Philadelphia at Pittsburgh

9:30 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at San Jose

SOCCER

11 a.m.

FOX — MLS: Atlanta United at Charlotte FC

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Crystal Palace

WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC

1:30 p.m.

FOX — Pool Play: Colombia vs. Mexico, Pool C, Phoenix

8 p.m.

FOX — Pool Play: Great Britain vs. U.S., Pool C, Phoenix

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Dylan Sether won the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly, and swam legs in the winning 200 medley and 400 free relays, as Century won its first state swimming title. The Patriots’ total of 448.5 easily topped runner-up Minot (379.5).

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Brandon Meyer poured in 27 points as Flasher outscored Wilton 19-11 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 58-51 Region 5 tournament quarterfinal win. Dustin Clausen had a 27-point performance for Wilton.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Darrell Eaglestaff scored 20 points and Wyman Archambault added 19 for Fort Yates in its 63-62 Class A state tournament semifinal win over Langdon. Gary Hiltner led Langdon with 21 points.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Fargo Shanley and Mandan with nine each.

