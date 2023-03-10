xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
MORNING KICKOFF
Saturday, March 11
Class A boys basketball: State tournament at Sanford Health Athletic Complex, Fargo: fifth place (11:30 a.m.), third place (3:30 p.m.); championship (8 p.m.).
Class A girls basketball: State tournament at SHAC, Fargo: fifth place (9:30 a.m.); third place (1:30 p.m.), championship (6 p.m.).
College hockey: NCHC tournament quarterfinals: North Dakota at Omaha, 7:07 p.m.
College track: NCAA Division II outdoor nationals, Norfolk, Va.
College wrestling: NCAA Division II championships at Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
College women’s swimming: NCAA Division II championships at Indianapolis.
NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.
Sunday, March 12
College baseball: Bismarck State College vs. Central Lakes, 1 p.m.; U-Mary vs. Southern California Leadership University, 4:30 p.m., at Tucson.
College hockey: NCHC tournament quarterfinals: North Dakota at Omaha, 6:07 p.m. (if necessary).
RADIO TODAY
CLASS A BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Class A championships
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at St. Cloud
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Phoenix Raceway
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN2 — America East Championship: UMass at Vermont, Championship
12 p.m.
CBS — Big Ten semifinals: Semifinals, Chicago
ESPN — SEC semifinals: Semifinals, Nashville, Tenn.
ESPN2 — MEAC championship: Championship, Norfolk, Va.
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — American Athletic semifinals: Fort Worth, Texas
5 p.m.
CBS — Mountain West championship: Championship, Las Vegas
ESPN -- Big 12 championship: Kansas City, Mo.
5:30 p.m.
FOX — Big East championship: Championship, New York
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — MAC championship: Championship, Cleveland
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — ACC championship: Championship, Greensboro, N.C.
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Big West championship: Henderson, Nev.
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Pac-12 championship: Las Vegas
10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — WAC championship: Las Vegas
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6 p.m.
Midco – UND at Omaha
GOLF
12 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ABC -- Class A championship games
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
BSN -- Minnesota vs. Boston
NHL
12 p.m.
ABC — Detroit at Boston
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Philadelphia at Pittsburgh
9:30 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at San Jose
SOCCER
11 a.m.
FOX — MLS: Atlanta United at Charlotte FC
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Crystal Palace
WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC
1:30 p.m.
FOX — Pool Play: Colombia vs. Mexico, Pool C, Phoenix
8 p.m.
FOX — Pool Play: Great Britain vs. U.S., Pool C, Phoenix
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Dylan Sether won the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly, and swam legs in the winning 200 medley and 400 free relays, as Century won its first state swimming title. The Patriots’ total of 448.5 easily topped runner-up Minot (379.5).
20 YEARS AGO (2003): Brandon Meyer poured in 27 points as Flasher outscored Wilton 19-11 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 58-51 Region 5 tournament quarterfinal win. Dustin Clausen had a 27-point performance for Wilton.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): Darrell Eaglestaff scored 20 points and Wyman Archambault added 19 for Fort Yates in its 63-62 Class A state tournament semifinal win over Langdon. Gary Hiltner led Langdon with 21 points.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Fargo Shanley and Mandan with nine each.
