MORNING KICKOFF

Friday, March 10

Class A boys basketball: State tournament at Fargo: loser out (12/2 p.m.), Fargodome; semifinals (6:30/8:30 p.m.), Sanford Health Athletic Complex.

Class A girls basketball: State Tournament at Fargo: loser out, (4/6 p.m.), Fargodome; semifinals (1/3 p.m.), Sanford Health Athletic Complex.

College track: NCAA Division II outdoor at Norfolk, Va.

College hockey: NCHC tournament quarterfinals: North Dakota at Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

College track: NCAA Division II outdoor at Norfolk, Va.

College women’s swimming: NCAA Division II championships at Indianapolis.

College wrestling: NCAA Division II championships at Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Class A boys basketball: State tournament at Sanford Health Athletic Complex, Fargo: fifth place (11:30 a.m.), third place (3:30 p.m.); championship (8 p.m.).

Class A girls basketball: State tournament at SHAC, Fargo: fifth place (9:30 a.m.); third place (1:30 p.m.), championship (6 p.m.).

College hockey: NCHC tournament quarterfinals: North Dakota at Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

College track: NCAA Division II outdoor at Norfolk, Va.

College wrestling: NCAA Division II championships at Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

College women’s swimming: NCAA Division II championships at Indianapolis.

NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

CLASS A BASKETBALL

1:45 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – State semifinals

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – UND at Omaha

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at St. Cloud

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — SEC Tournament: TBD vs. Alabama, Quarterfinal

ESPN2 — AAC Tournament: TBD vs. Houston, Quarterfinal

2 p.m.

ESPN — SEC Tournament: TBD vs. Missouri, Quarterfinal

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — AAC Tournament: Temple vs. Cincinnati, Quarterfinal

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: Semifinal, New York

6 p.m.

ESPN — ACC Tournament: Semifinal, Greensboro, N.C.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo.

8 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: Semifinal, New York

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — ACC Tournament: Semifinal, Greensboro, N.C.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Pac-12 Tournament: Semifinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7 p.m.

Midco -- UND at Omaha

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

ABC – Class A State Tournament, semifinals

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Players Championship, Second Round, TPC Sawgrass

NBA

7 p.m.

BSN — Brooklyn at Minnesota

WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC

9 p.m.

FS2 — Pool Play: China vs. Australia, Pool B, Tokyo

10 p.m.

FS1 — Pool Play: Panama vs. Italy, Pool A, Taichung, Taiwan

4 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 —Pool Play: Czech Republic vs. Japan, Pool B, Tokyo

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Bismarck defeated Jamestown 60-51 to advance to the West Region tournament championship game. RyLee Meier (12), Courtney Trolliey (11) and Keisha Engelhardt (10) were all in double figures for the Demons.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): St. Mary’s defeated Dickinson 53-46 in semifinal action of the West Region tournament, handing the Midgets just their third loss in 21 games. Thomas VerDouw (15 points) and Brian Holzer (11) paced the Saints.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bismarck Junior College’s Gary Hoffman won the 158-pound title at the National Junior College wrestling tournament, beating Marc Gillespie of Corning, N.Y., 11-5. In wrestlebacks, Dalfin Blaske finished fourth in a controversial 6-5 decision loss to Ray Miro of Farmingdale after winning his first two matches to make the third-place bout. The Mystics finished seventh as a team with 33 points.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Minot with 18.

