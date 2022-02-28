Morning Kickoff: March 1

MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, March 1

Class B boys basketball: Region 5 tournament, first round games at home sites.

College baseball: U-Mary at Colorado State-Pueblo, 2 p.m.

College basketball: NSIC tournament championship games.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Davenport (Mich.) at Orlando, Fla.

Wednesday, March 2

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Eckerd (Fla.) at Orlando, Fla.

Thursday, March 3

Class B girls basketball: State tournament at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks, quarterfinals: No. 2 Grafton vs. Kenmare, 1 p.m.; No. 3 Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich vs. Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood, 2:45 p.m.; No. 1 Kindred vs. Beulah, 6:30 p.m.; No. 4 Shiloh Christian vs. No. 5 Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock, 8:15 p.m.

College baseball: Bismarck State at Dakota State, Noon/2 p.m.

College softball: U-Mary vs. Charleston, 11:15 a.m. and Holy Family, 1:30 p.m., Winter Haven, Fla.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Oakland (Mich.) at Orlando, Fla.

High school boys basketball: West Region tournament, Event Center, quarterfinals: Game 1: No. 1 Minot vs. Jamestown, 3 p.m. Game 2: No. 4 St. Mary’s vs. No. 5 Dickinson, 4:45 p.m.; Game 3: No. 2 Century vs. No. 7 Mandan, 6:30 p.m.; Game 4: No. 3 Bismarck vs. No. 6 Legacy, 8:15 p.m.

High school girls basketball: West Region tournament, at Bismarck Event Center (Exhibit Hall), Quarterfinals: Game 1: No. 1 Century vs. No. 8 Watford City, 2 p.m.; Game 2: No. 4 Jamestown vs. No. 5 Legacy, 3:45 p.m.; Game 3: No. 2 Minot vs. No. 10 Turtle Mountain, 5:30 p.m.; Game 4: No. 3 Bismarck vs. No. 6 Mandan, 7:15 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Providence at Villanova

6 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Ohio St.

ESPN — Mississippi at Kentucky

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Oklahoma

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Michigan St. at Michigan

8 p.m.

ESPN — Purdue at Wisconsin

ESPN2 — Louisville at Virginia Tech

10 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona at USC

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

3 p.m.

BTN — Syracuse at Northwestern

NBA

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Atlanta at Boston

7 p.m.

BSN – Golden State at Minnesota

9 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at L.A. Lakers

NHL

7 p.m.

BSN-Plus – Calgary at Minnesota

SOCCER (MEN'S)

1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — DFB-Pokal: St. Pauli at Union Berlin, Quarterfinal

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Freshman Sasha Golus from Belcourt was a goldmine of a signing for the Bismarck State Mystics women’s basketball team, as they saw their star named MVP of the Mon-Dak conference. Golus also topped the list of first-team conference selections as she helped the Mystics to a third-place finish in the Mon-Dak and a No. 16 ranking in the NJCAA Division II poll. Joining Golus on the first team were Ryan White Bull of United Tribes, Kaylin Sheets of NDSCS-Wahpeton, and Malik Wood of the Mystics men’s team.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): A heavy slapshot from Century’s Dallas Bossort changed the complexion of the boys state hockey tournament, as he broke the hearts of Fargo North fans by beating Spartans goalie Aaron Walski 1:03 into the second overtime to give the Patriots a 1-0 victory over the team favored to win it all. Jon Weisgerber made 20 saves for the Patriots in the lengthy shutout performance.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Jared Havelka scored 15 points and Dale Steffan 11 in South Heart’s 52-47 District 30 tournament game win over New Salem. Tim Christiansen and Curt Krueger each netted 16 points for New Salem.

TRIVIA ANSWER

948 games were lost, including the World Series, as a result of the Aug. 1994-March 1995 players' strike.

