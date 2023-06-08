MORNING KICKOFF

Friday, June 9

American Legion baseball: Mandan BNC Border Battle tournament at Memorial Ballpark: Mandan Chiefs vs. Southeast (Sask.) Twins, 8:30 a.m.; Mandan Braves vs. Saskatoon Cubs, 7:45 p.m.; Bismarck Governors vs. Southeast (Sask.) Twins, 10:45 a.m; Bismarck Governors vs. Regina (Sask.) White Sox, 1 p.m.

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

Northwoods League: Eau Claire at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Saturday, June 10

American Legion baseball: Border Battle tournament at Mandan Memorial Ballpark: Bismarck Governors vs. Saskatoon Cubs, 1 p.m.; Rapid City Post 320 Stars at Mandan Chiefs, 8 p.m.

Northwoods League: Minnesota at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Sunday, June 11

American Legion baseball: Border Battle tournament at Mandan Memorial Ballpark.

Northwoods League: Minnesota at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Brandon Schafer has been named the new boys basketball coach at Mandan. Schafer replaces Jason Horner, who took the same job at Legacy. Schafer had been an assistant coach for the Braves the past four seasons. Said the Mandan native: “This is a dream job for me. It’s something I’ve always wanted.”

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Rob Bird Horse fired a two-hit shutout for Bismarck in the Demons’ 12-0 five-inning seminal win over Jamestown in the state Class A tournament semifinals in West Fargo. Chris Gulsvig and Jon Rich each had three RBIs for Bismarck. Bo Stanley scored three runs and drove in two.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Tracy Scott of Dickinson won the Underwood Invitational golf tournament, beating Steve Woodcox and Doyle Radke by three strokes. Scott won the 27-hole event with a total of 103. Woodcox and Radke fired matching 106s.

