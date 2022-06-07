 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morning Kickoff: June 8

MORNING KICKOFF

Wednesday, June 8

American Legion baseball: Garrison at Mandan A’s, 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.

High school boys golf: Class A state tournament at Rose Creek, Fargo, 9 a.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, June 9

American Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs at Bismarck Govs, 7:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Mandan A’s at Bismarck 15s, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, June 10

American Legion baseball: Border Battle Tournament at Mandan Memorial Ballpark: Granite Falls, Minn. vs. Minot Vistas, 1 p.m.; Bismarck Governors vs. Fargo Post 2, 3:15 p.m.; Bismarck Governors vs. Saskatoon, 5:30 p.m.; Mandan Chiefs vs. Saskatoon, 7:45 p.m.

Auto racing, Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m., Dacotah Speedway.

Northwoods League: La Crosse at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota

TV TODAY

COLLEGE SOFTBALL WORLD SERIES

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Game 1: Texas vs. Oklahoma, Oklahoma City

COLLEGE MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 1, Eugene, Ore.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.

MLBN — Detroit at Pittsburgh

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NY Yankees at Minnesota

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Mets at San Diego

NBA FINALS

8 p.m.

ABC — Game 3: Golden State at Boston

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Belgium vs. Poland, Group D, Brussels Belgium

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Coverage of the 2022 Special Olympics U.S. Games, Orlando, Fla.

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Wednesday & Thursday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Hertogenbosch; WTA: Nottingham, Early rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Alli Greff’s seventh-round shootout goal edged St. Mary’s past Century in the girls soccer semifinal matchup between the two teams. With neither team scoring a goal in regulation or overtime, the Saints won the shootout 4-3 thanks to goals from Greff, Katie Puetz, Sierra Hall, and Sydney Miller, while Century got shootout goals from Lily Obridgewitch, Tara Welch, and Kelsey Glatt. Greff’s winning shot smacked off the crossbar and appeared to cross the goal line, which gave the senior defender some anxious seconds before the shot was finally counted as the game-winning goal.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Despite no action in spring ball, John Hinton of the Bismarck Senators rewarded coach Mike Gustavsson for putting him on the mound anyway, as Hinton collected 10 strikeouts in an 11-1 win over the Mandan A’s in the opening game of the Bismarck Class B Classic. A pair of Mandan errors and RBI singles by Lee Christiansen and Ian Kroshus staked Hinton to a 5-0 lead, and he didn’t waste the opportunity.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Mandan’s American Legion team earned a sweep of its two weekend games against Bismarck and Aberdeen, beating Bismarck 2-1 and the South Dakota team 16-6 by the 10-run rule. Mandan’s Chris Assel scored a run in the seventh and doubled in the winning run in the eighth against Bismarck. The Chiefs took advantage of 16 free passes, including a pair of hit batsmen, to blow out the Smittys. Tony Engelhardt and Al Wetsch scored three runs apiece.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Fargo South with 18, the last in 2010.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

