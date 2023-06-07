MORNING KICKOFF

Thursday, June 8

American Legion baseball: Mandan A’s at Beulah (2), 5 p.m.

Northwoods League: Eau Claire at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Friday, June 9

American Legion baseball: Border Battle tournament at Mandan Memorial Ballpark: Southeast (Sask.) Twins at Mandan Chiefs vs. 8:30 a.m.; Saskatoon Cubs at Mandan Braves, 7:45 p.m.; Bismarck Governors vs. Southeast (Sask.) Twins, 10:45 a.m.; Bismarck Governors vs. Regina (Sask.) White Sox, 1 p.m.

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

Northwoods League: Eau Claire at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Saturday, June 10

American Legion baseball: Border Battle tournament at Mandan Memorial Ballpark: Bismarck Governors vs. Saskatoon Cubs, 1 p.m.; Rapid City Post 320 Stars at Mandan Chiefs, 8 p.m.

Northwoods League: Minnesota at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Sunday, June 11

American Legion baseball: Border Battle tournament at Mandan Memorial Ballpark.

Northwoods League: Minnesota at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:10 p.m.

KXMR – Minnesota at Tampa Bay

TV TODAY

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series Final: Oklahoma vs. Florida St., Game 2

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships: Women’s Day 1, Austin, Texas

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo Car Scandinavian, First Round

11 a.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, First Round

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, First Round

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

ESPN — PFL 4 Main Card: Featherweights & Light Heavyweights, Atlanta

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Tampa Bay OR L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati

3 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Colorado OR Baltimore at Milwaukee

6 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Toronto OR N.Y. Mets at Atlanta

9 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels OR N.Y. Mets at Atlanta (Joined in Progress)

STANLEY CUP FINALS

7 p.m.

TBS — Game 3: Vegas at Florida

TNT — Game 3: Vegas at Florida

TRUTV — Game 3: Vegas at Florida

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Mixed-Doubles Final and Women’s Semifinals

WNBA

6 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Las Vegas at Connecticut

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Thanks to a par on the 18th hole and a bogey from Fargo Shanley’s Grady Meyer and a par from Century’s Troy Ressler, who had been sitting one stroke back, St. Mary’s Jake DeForest won the Saints their first-ever individual state title in boys golf. DeForest finished with a 149 after shooting a 74 on day two of the state tournament, with Ressler, Meyer and Grand Forks Central’s Ty Kennedy tying for second with a 150. Ressler got a decent consolation prize, leading the Patriots to their second-ever state team title and their first since 1978.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Three players from the state champion Bismarck Century girls soccer team, Haily Buck, Sara Meyer and Kellie Miller, represented the West Region on the all-state girls soccer team. Joining them on the first-team list were Betsy Oleson of Bismarck, Steph Bartsch of St. Mary’s and Sara Gross of Jamestown. Cyd Froelich of Century also joined Buck, Meyer and Miller on the All-West Region team.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Led by four hits and four runs scored from Russ Henegar, Elbow Room foiled Ressler Trucking’s bid to take over a share of first place in the Bismarck fast-pitch softball league with a 9-4 win. The Bismarck-area Elbow Room jumped on the Mandan-based Ressler Trucking for a 7-0 lead after three and one-half innings. The win moved Elbow Room to 4-0 on the season, while Ressler’s Trucking fell to 2-1 and a fourth-place spot.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Wide receiver Antonio Brown for the 2019 edition.

