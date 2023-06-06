MORNING KICKOFF

Wednesday, June 7

High school boys golf: Class A state tournament at Heart River Golf Course, Dickinson; Class B state tournament at Bois de Sioux Golf Course, Wahpeton.

American Legion baseball: Miles City, Mont. at Mandan (2), 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, June 8

American Legion baseball: Mandan A’s at Beulah (2), 5 p.m.

Northwoods League: Eau Claire at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Friday, June 9

American Legion baseball: Border Battle tournament at Mandan Memorial Ballpark: Mandan Chiefs vs. Southeast (Sask.) Twins, 8:30 a.m.; Mandan Braves vs. Saskatoon Cubs, 7:45 p.m.; Bismarck Governors vs. Southeast (Sask.) Twins, 10:45 a.m; Bismarck Governors vs. Regina (Sask.) White Sox, 1 p.m.

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

Northwoods League: Eau Claire at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Saturday, June 10

American Legion baseball: Border Battle tournament at Mandan Memorial Ballpark: Bismarck Governors vs. Saskatoon Cubs, 1 p.m.; Rapid City Post 320 Stars at Mandan Chiefs, 8 p.m.

Northwoods League: Minnesota at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:40 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Tampa Bay

TV TODAY

COLLEGE SOFTBALL WORLD SERIES

7 p.m.

ESPN — Game 1: Florida St. vs. Oklahoma, best-of-3

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA outdoor championships: Men’s Day 1

MLB BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.

MLBN — Oakland at Pittsburgh

5:40 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Tampa Bay

6 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees

NBA FINALS

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Game 3: Denver at Miami

SOCCER

9 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Championship: Montréal at Vancouver

WNBA

7 p.m.

BSN Extra – Minnesota at New York

WOMEN’S SOCCER

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: Orlando at NY/NJ Gotham, Group A

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Wednesday and Thursday)

TENNIS — French Open

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Jake DeForest shot rounds of 75 and 74 at Bois de Sioux Golf Course in Wahpeton to win medalist honors at the state Class A golf tournament. DeForest’s 149 total was one better than Troy Ressler of Century, Fargo Shanley’s Grady Meyer and Ty Kennedy of Grand Forks Central. Century won the team title with a two-round total of 627, 11 strokes better than Fargo Shanley.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Kate Cichy, Steph Bartsch and Katie Dineen scored second-half goals for St. Mary’s in its 3-2 state tournament victory in Fargo. It was the first pool play game of the tournament for the Saints. Ashley Jangula and Jessica Janusz got assists on the goals. Kelly Heinert was credited with six saves in goal.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bismarck pitchers Jeff Engel, Mark Huisman and Mark Zacher each worked three innings and combined to allow just three hits in a 5-1 Legion baseball win over Mandan. Craig Hessinger had three hits and an RBI in the win. Al Wetsch had two of Mandan’s three hits.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Boston Red Sox in 1932 and Washington Senators in 1904 both lost 50 times in their first 61 games.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)