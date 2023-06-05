MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, June 6

American Legion baseball: Dickinson at Mandan Chiefs (2), 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.

High school boys golf: Class A state tournament at Heart River Golf Course, Dickinson; Class B state tournament at Bois de Sioux Golf Course, Wahpeton.

High school softball: All-Star Series at Legacy, 6 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday, June 7

High school boys golf: Class A state tournament at Heart River Golf Course, Dickinson; Class B state tournament at Bois de Sioux Golf Course, Wahpeton.

American Legion baseball: Miles City, Mont. at Mandan (2), 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, June 8

American Legion baseball: Mandan A’s at Beulah (2), 5 p.m.

Northwoods League: Eau Claire at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Friday, June 9

American Legion baseball: Mandan BNC Border Battle tournament at Memorial Ballpark.

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

Northwoods League: Eau Claire at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Saturday, June 10

American Legion baseball: Mandan BNC Border Battle tournament at Memorial Ballpark.

Northwoods League: Minnesota at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Sunday, June 11

American Legion baseball: Mandan BNC Border Battle tournament at Memorial Ballpark.

Northwoods League: Minnesota at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:40 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Tampa Bay

TV TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:40 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Tampa Bay

6 p.m.

TBS — N.Y. Mets at Atlanta

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — Seattle at San Diego

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Tuesday and Wednesday)

TENNIS — French Open, Quarterfinals

WNBA

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Indiana at Chicago

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Los Angeles at Seattle

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Zach Wentz was hired as the new baseball coach at Legacy High School. Wentz, 23, graduated from Century and went on to star at North Dakota State. With the Bison, Wentz hit .334 with 20 home runs and set program-records for hits (269) and games played (208) and was third in innings pitched (213 2/3).

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Kyle Carr hit a grand slam in Linton’s 12-1 American Legion baseball win over Lisbon. Steve Weber went five innings on the mound, allowing just five hits. Ross Schiermeister added two hits in the victory.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Jerry Halmrast was named the National High School Athletic Coaches Association’s national wrestling coach of the year. Halmrast led Bismarck to its second straight state title last season. The Demons were undefeated in duel and tournament competition and had three state champions – Wayne Goehring (105), Ken Gabriel (145) and Mike Mayer (180).

TRIVIA ANSWER

Fargo South with 18, the last in 2010.

