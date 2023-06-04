MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, June 5

High school softball: All-Star Series at West Fargo Sheyenne, 6 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Duluth, 12:05 p.m.

Tuesday, June 6

American Legion baseball: Dickinson at Mandan Chiefs (2), 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.

High school boys golf: Class A state tournament at Heart River Golf Course, Dickinson; Class B state tournament at Bois de Sioux Golf Course, Wahpeton.

High school softball: All-Star Series at Legacy, 6 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday, June 7

High school boys golf: Class A state tournament at Heart River Golf Course, Dickinson; Class B state tournament at Bois de Sioux Golf Course, Wahpeton.

American Legion baseball: Miles City, Mont. at Mandan (2), 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, June 8

American Legion baseball: Mandan A’s at Beulah (2), 5 p.m.

Northwoods League: Eau Claire at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

No local programming scheduled.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

2 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 11, Oklahoma City, Okla.

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 12, Oklahoma City, Okla. (If Necessary)

6 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 13, Oklahoma City, Okla. (If Necessary)

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 14, Oklahoma City, Okla. (If Necessary)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Kansas City at Miami

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Texas OR Oakland at Pittsburgh (7 p.m.)

10 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

STANLEY CUP FINAL

7 p.m.

TBS — Game 2: Florida at Vegas

TNT — Game 2: Florida at Vegas

TRUTV — Game 2: Florida at Vegas

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): A radical realignment of the NAHL created much of Bismarck’s current division, as the Central Division shrunk from six teams to five. Joining the Bobcats in the Central were the Aberdeen Wings, Austin Bruins, Minot Minotauros and Brookings Blizzard. Coulee Region, which had moved in and out of Bismarck’s division, shifted to the new Midwest Division to join the Minnesota Magicians, Minnesota Express, Fairbanks Ice Dogs, Kenai River Brown Bears and Wenatchee Wild.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Playing in consolation action at the Class A state baseball tournament, Mandan was led by a pair of sophomores to a 10-3 rout of Minot. Ryan Schnell threw six quality innings for the Braves and battery mate Ryne Jungling was 4-for-5 with a double and two runs scored. The win was Mandan’s seventh in its last 11 games after a 6-16 start to their season.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bismarck’s legion baseball team recovered from an early 9-0 deficit against Miles City to post a 17-9 win over their foes. Scoreless into the bottom of the fifth, the Capital City squad rallied hard behind multi-hit games by Ron Carman, Al Dosch and Craig Hessinger, who combined for six hits, six runs scored and six runs driven in.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Roger Federer with 58 Grand Slam quarterfinal appearances. Novak Djokovic moved into sole possession of second with 55 Sunday, breaking a tie with Chris Evert and Serena Williams.

