MORNING KICKOFF

Sunday, June 4

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Duluth, 3:05 p.m.

Monday, June 5High school softball: All-Star Series at West Fargo Sheyenne, 6 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Duluth, 12:05 p.m.

Tuesday, June 6American Legion baseball: Dickinson at Mandan Chiefs (2), 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.

High school boys golf: Class A state tournament at Heart River Golf Course, Dickinson; Class B state tournament at Bois de Sioux Golf Course, Wahpeton.

High school softball: All-Star Series at Legacy, 6 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Cleveland at Minnesota

AUTO RACING

8 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: Spain Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Illinois 300, Madison, Ill

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: Detroit Grand Prix

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Regional

2 p.m.

ESPN2/ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Regional

8 p.m.

ESPN2/ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Regional

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2/6 p.m.

ABC/ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series:

GOLF

1:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: Memorial Tournament, Muirfield Village Golf Club

LACROSSE

12 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Chaos vs. Waterdogs, Albany, N.Y.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

BSN – Cleveland at Minnesota

6 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers

NBA FINALS

7 p.m.

ABC — Game 2: Miami at Denver

SOCCER

8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: León at LAFC, Final, Leg 2

TENNIS

11 a.m.

NBC — French Open: Round of 16

USFL

12 p.m.

FOX — Memphis vs. New Jersey

3 p.m.

FOX — Michigan vs. New Orleans

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Joanna Jensen and Rachel Glatt scored first-half coach for Century in its 2-1 win over Fargo Shanley in the state championship soccer game in Fargo. Amanda Leintz stopped all eight shots she faced in goal for the Patriots.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Chris Gulsvig fired a one-hitter as Bismarck beat Minot 3-0 in the West Region championship game in Beulah. Gulsvig had six strikeouts. Bo Stanley and Jon Rich had two hits each for the Demons.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Grand Forks Central named Rick Nelson as its new hockey coach. The 24-year-old Nelson, a Central graduate, had been an assistant coach at St. Paul Cretin. Nelson replaces Roy Nystrom, who took the same job at Albert Lea (Minn.). Grand Forks Central has won all 13 state hockey championships.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Liza Wischer of Grand Forks Red River won six in a row from 2002-2007.

