Morning Kickoff: June 4

MORNING KICKOFF
Saturday, June 4
Auto racing: Iron Man 100, Night 2, Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.
Class A baseball: State tournament at Jamestown, 11:30 a.m.
Class A softball: State tournament at Jamestown, 10 a.m.
Class B baseball: State tournament at Fargo, 12:45 p.m.
Class B softball: State softball at Fargo, Noon.
High school girls soccer: State tournament at Starion Sports Complex, Mandan, 10 a.m.
High school girls tennis: State tournament at Grand Forks, 10 a.m.
IFL: Frisco at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Northwoods League: Rochester at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Sunday, June 5
Northwoods League: Duluth at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Toronto
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
BOXING
8 p.m.
ESPN — Lightweights: George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney, Melbourne, Australia
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Regional
12/3/6/9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Regional
COLLEGE SOFTBALL WORLD SERIES
2 p.m.
ABC — Game 7: Oklahoma vs. Texas
6 p.m.
ESPN — Game 8: Florida vs. Oklahoma State
GOLF
12/2 p.m.
USA/NBC — LPGA Tour: U.S. Women's Open, Third Round, Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, Southern Pines, N.C.
1:30 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
BSN — Toronto at Minnesota
6 p.m.
FOX — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
NHL PLAYOFFS
7 p.m.
TNT — Game : Colorado at Edmonton
TENNIS
8 a.m.
NBC — The French Open, Final, Paris
USFL
2 p.m.
FOX — New Orleans vs. Birmingham, Birmingham
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2012): Tara Welch scored the go-ahead goal in the 76th for Century in its 2-1 state quarterfinal win over Grand Forks Red River. Century’s first goal was scored by Lily Obrigewitch on an assist by Aly Dollinger. Ashley Leintz made seven saves to earn the win for Century.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): Mandan split its season-opening Legion doubleheader with Grand Forks, knocking Grand Forks’ pitching around for 15 runs in Game 1 in a 15-3 win while taking a 6-2 loss in the nightcap. Manda’s Tate Meyhoff homered, doubled twice and drove in eight of Mandan’s 17 runs on the day.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): Thanks to a highly disputed 880 relay victory, Hazen tied Wishek at the top of the Class B track and field standings at the end of the meet with 19 points. Hazen’s Allan Pflieger and New England’s Marty Opdahl bumped together during the third leg of the relay, which caused Opdahl to leave the track. New England did not finish the race. When no official admitted seeing any infraction, Hazen was declared the winner.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Minot (2018) and Dickinson (2021).
