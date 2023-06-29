MORNING KICKOFF

Friday, June 30

American Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs vs. Glendive, Mont. (2:30 p.m.) and Kalispell, Mont., (4:45 p.m.) at Justin Demary Memoria Tournament, Minot.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, July 1

American Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs vs. Minot Vistas at Justin Demary Memorial Tournament, Minot.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, July 2

American Legion baseball: MandanChiefs at Justin Demary Memorial Tournament, Minot.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Duluth, 3:05 p.m.

Rodeo: Mandan Rodeo, 7:30 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:05 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Baltimore

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

10:30 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Western

1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — Collingwood at Gold Coast

AUTO RACING

5 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Austrian Grand Prix Sprint Shootout

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour: U.S. Senior Open, Stevens Point, Wis.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Detroit Classic

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO National Championship: Championship

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSS

11 a.m./1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — EG Pro National Showcase: Semifinals

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — EG Pro National Showcase: Championship

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

ESPNU — EG Pro National Showcase: Championship

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Cleveland at Chicago Cubs

6:05 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Baltimore

7 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis

RUGBY

4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: Redcliffe at Brisbane

SOCCER

5 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Forge FC at HFX Wanderers FC

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Martinique vs. Panama, Group C

8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: El Salvador Vs. Costa Rica, Group C

WNBA

7 p.m.

ION — Los Angeles at Chicago

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Ryan Blees won 10 straight matches to win the 152-pound junior freestyle title at the Fargodome. The Bismarck High standout beat Minnesota’s high school wrestler of the year Jake Short 12-9 margin in the championship match. Blees was the first North Dakota wrestler to win a national freestyle title since 1996.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Melanie Carvell of Bismarck placed first in the Eureka Gold Classic Triathlon in Eureka, S.D. Carvell won the “female long course” category in a time of 2:00.07.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Al Dosch hit his second home run of the season to help Mandan beat Dickinson 3-2 in the first game of a Legion doubleheader. Mandan completed the sweep in the nightcap 4-3 thanks to a three-run home run by Rob Lighthizer.

TRIVIA ANSWER

David Cone of the New York Yankees needed just 88 pitches in his 1999 perfect game against the Montreal Expos.

