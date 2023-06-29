MORNING KICKOFF
Friday, June 30
American Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs vs. Glendive, Mont. (2:30 p.m.) and Kalispell, Mont., (4:45 p.m.) at Justin Demary Memoria Tournament, Minot.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.
Saturday, July 1
American Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs vs. Minot Vistas at Justin Demary Memorial Tournament, Minot.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.
Sunday, July 2
American Legion baseball: MandanChiefs at Justin Demary Memorial Tournament, Minot.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Duluth, 3:05 p.m.
Rodeo: Mandan Rodeo, 7:30 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:05 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Baltimore
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
10:30 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Western
1:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — Collingwood at Gold Coast
AUTO RACING
5 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Austrian Grand Prix Sprint Shootout
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour: U.S. Senior Open, Stevens Point, Wis.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Detroit Classic
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNU — GEICO National Championship: Championship
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSS
11 a.m./1:30 p.m.
ESPNU — EG Pro National Showcase: Semifinals
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — EG Pro National Showcase: Championship
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
ESPNU — EG Pro National Showcase: Championship
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Cleveland at Chicago Cubs
6:05 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Baltimore
7 p.m.
MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis
RUGBY
4:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL: Redcliffe at Brisbane
SOCCER
5 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Forge FC at HFX Wanderers FC
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Martinique vs. Panama, Group C
8 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: El Salvador Vs. Costa Rica, Group C
WNBA
7 p.m.
ION — Los Angeles at Chicago
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Ryan Blees won 10 straight matches to win the 152-pound junior freestyle title at the Fargodome. The Bismarck High standout beat Minnesota’s high school wrestler of the year Jake Short 12-9 margin in the championship match. Blees was the first North Dakota wrestler to win a national freestyle title since 1996.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): Melanie Carvell of Bismarck placed first in the Eureka Gold Classic Triathlon in Eureka, S.D. Carvell won the “female long course” category in a time of 2:00.07.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): Al Dosch hit his second home run of the season to help Mandan beat Dickinson 3-2 in the first game of a Legion doubleheader. Mandan completed the sweep in the nightcap 4-3 thanks to a three-run home run by Rob Lighthizer.
TRIVIA ANSWER
David Cone of the New York Yankees needed just 88 pitches in his 1999 perfect game against the Montreal Expos.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)