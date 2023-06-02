MORNING KICKOFF
Saturday, June 3
Auto racing: Iron Man 100, Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.
Class A baseball: State tournament at West Fargo: 11:30 a.m.
Class A softball: State tournament at Fargo/West Fargo: 10 a.m.
Class B baseball: State tournament at Minot: 11:30 a.m.
Class B softball: State tournament at Minot: 11 a.m.: fifth place (11 a.m.); third place (1:15 p.m.); championship (3:30 p.m.).
High school girls soccer: State tournament at Fargo: 11 a.m.
High school girls tennis: State tournament at Grand Forks: 9 a.m.
People are also reading…
Northwoods League: Willmar at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Sunday, June 4
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Duluth, 3:05 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:15 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Cleveland at Minnesota
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: Madison, Ill.
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Portland, Ore.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m./2/6/9 p.m.
ESPN/ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Regional
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
2/6 p.m.
ABC/ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD
GOLF
1:30 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: Memorial, Muirfield Village Golf Club
LACROSSE
12 p.m.
ABC — PLL: Redwoods vs. Atlas, Albany, N.Y.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
FOX — Cleveland at Minnesota
9 p.m.
FS1 — Chicago Cubs at San Diego
SOCCER
3:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Portland at Seattle
STANLEY CUP FINALS
7 p.m.
TBS/TNT — Game 1: Florida at Vegas
TENNIS
11 a.m.
NBC — French Open, Third Round
USFL
2 p.m.
NBC — Philadelphia at Birmingham
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Ross Radermacher pitched into the fifth inning for Central Cass as the Squirrels defeated Grafton 6-3 in the state Class B championship game in Mandan. Ryan Nelson and Mitch Scheer each had two hits for Central Cass. Jaime Villarreal had two RBIs for Grafton.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): Matt Bakkum went 4-for-4 with three doubles for Steele-Dawson in its 11-1 Legion baseball win over Ellendale. Michael Brosseau allowed three hits in five innings on the mound to earn the win.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): Al Dosch went 3-for-4 and scored three times in Bismarck’s 8-7 win Legion baseball win over Mandan. Al Wetsch and Rob Lighthizer had two hits each for Mandan.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Hatton with seven, the last in 1988.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)