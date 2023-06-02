MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, June 3

Auto racing: Iron Man 100, Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

Class A baseball: State tournament at West Fargo: 11:30 a.m.

Class A softball: State tournament at Fargo/West Fargo: 10 a.m.

Class B baseball: State tournament at Minot: 11:30 a.m.

Class B softball: State tournament at Minot: 11 a.m.: fifth place (11 a.m.); third place (1:15 p.m.); championship (3:30 p.m.).

High school girls soccer: State tournament at Fargo: 11 a.m.

High school girls tennis: State tournament at Grand Forks: 9 a.m.

Northwoods League: Willmar at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Sunday, June 4

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Duluth, 3:05 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:15 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Cleveland at Minnesota

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: Madison, Ill.

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Portland, Ore.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m./2/6/9 p.m.

ESPN/ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Regional

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2/6 p.m.

ABC/ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD

GOLF

1:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: Memorial, Muirfield Village Golf Club

LACROSSE

12 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Redwoods vs. Atlas, Albany, N.Y.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

FOX — Cleveland at Minnesota

9 p.m.

FS1 — Chicago Cubs at San Diego

SOCCER

3:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Portland at Seattle

STANLEY CUP FINALS

7 p.m.

TBS/TNT — Game 1: Florida at Vegas

TENNIS

11 a.m.

NBC — French Open, Third Round

USFL

2 p.m.

NBC — Philadelphia at Birmingham

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Ross Radermacher pitched into the fifth inning for Central Cass as the Squirrels defeated Grafton 6-3 in the state Class B championship game in Mandan. Ryan Nelson and Mitch Scheer each had two hits for Central Cass. Jaime Villarreal had two RBIs for Grafton.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Matt Bakkum went 4-for-4 with three doubles for Steele-Dawson in its 11-1 Legion baseball win over Ellendale. Michael Brosseau allowed three hits in five innings on the mound to earn the win.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Al Dosch went 3-for-4 and scored three times in Bismarck’s 8-7 win Legion baseball win over Mandan. Al Wetsch and Rob Lighthizer had two hits each for Mandan.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Hatton with seven, the last in 1988.

