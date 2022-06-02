Morning Kickoff: June 3

MORNING KICKOFF
Friday, June 3
Auto racing: Iron Man 100, Night 1, Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.
Class A baseball: State tournament at Jack Brown Stadium, Jamestown, 11:30 a.m.
Class A softball: State tournament at McElroy Park, Jamestown, 11 a.m.
Class B baseball: State tournament at Fargo, 10 a.m.
Class B softball: State tournament at Fargo, 11 a.m.
High school girls soccer: State tournament at Starion Sports Complex, Mandan, Noon.
High school girls tennis: State tournament at Grand Forks, 10 a.m.
Northwoods League: Rochester at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Saturday, June 4
Auto racing: Iron Man 100, Night 2, Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.
Class A baseball: State tournament at Jack Brown Stadium, Jamestown, 11:30 a.m.
Class A softball: State tournament at Jamestown, 10 a.m.
Class B baseball: State tournament at Fargo, 12:45 p.m.
Class B softball: State softball at Fargo, Noon.
High school girls soccer: State tournament at Starion Sports Complex, Mandan, 10 a.m.
High school girls tennis: State tournament at Grand Forks, 10 a.m.
IFL: Frisco at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Northwoods League: Rochester at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Toronto
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL Premiership: Sydney at Melbourne
COLLEGE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Auburn Regional: Florida St. vs. UCLA, Game 1
12 p.m.
ESPNU — College Park Regional: UConn vs. Wake Forest, Game 1, College Park, Md.
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Corvallis Regional: San Diego vs. Vanderbilt, Game 1, Corvallis, Ore.
6 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Louisville Regional: Michigan vs. Oregon, Game 1
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Corvallis Regional: New Mexico St. at Oregon St., Game 1
COLLEGE SOFTBALL WORLD SERIES
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Game 5: TBD, Oklahoma City
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Game 6: TBD, Oklahoma City
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Memorial Tournament, Second Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
2 p.m.
USA — LPGA Tour: U.S. Women's Open, Second Round, Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, Southern Pines, N.C.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
6 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Toronto
NHL PLAYOFFS
7 p.m.
ESPN — Game 2: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations League: Belgium vs. Netherlands, Group D, Barcelona, Spain
TENNIS
10 a.m.
NBC — French Open, Semifinals, Paris
USFL
7 p.m.
USA — Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, Ala.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2012): A second-half free kick was the difference as St. Mary’s edged Fargo Davies 1-0 to make the quarterfinals of the girls state soccer tournament. Sydney Miller knocked in the game-winner in the 55th minute on a piece shot from the 20-yard line. St. Mary’s keeper Rachel Power was tested often by the Eagles, but held strong and made 12 saves to earn the shutout
20 YEARS AGO (2002): Bismarck’s girls soccer teams had a watershed moment in the 2002 state tournament, taking first, second and third for the first time. Century defeated St. Mary’s 3-1 in the championship game while Bismarck High took third place by beating Jamestown.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): Belfield has hired Chuck Carter as its new football coach. Carter spent the previous season as an assistant coach at Dickinson State under Herb Hollyman. Carter played two years of college ball at Wapeton School of Science.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Fargo Davies won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018.
