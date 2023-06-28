Thursday, June 29

American Legion baseball: West Fargo at Bismarck Governors (2), 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Mandan Chiefs at Fargo Post 400 (2), 5:30 p.m.; Minot at Bismarck Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field; Bismarck 15s at Bismarck Reps, 5 p.m., Haaland Field; Dickinson at Mandan A’s (2) 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, June 30

American Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs vs. Glendive, Mont. (2:30 p.m.) and Kalispell, Mont., (4:45 p.m.) at Justin Demary Memorial Tournament, Minot.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, July 1

American Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs vs. Minot Vistas at Justin Demary Memorial Tournament, Minot.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

No local programming scheduled.

TV TODAY

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, First Round

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, First Round

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, First Round

6 p.m.

TBS — Capital One’s The Match: Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce vs. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson

TNT — Capital One’s The Match: Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce vs. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson

MEN’S LACROSSE

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — World Championship: TBD, Semifinal

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — World Championship: TBD, Semifinal

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.

MLBN — San Diego at Pittsburgh

2:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Oakland OR Tampa Bay at Arizona

6 p.m.

ESPN — 2023 Scotts MLB All-Star Starters Reveal Show

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at St. Louis OR San Francisco at Toronto

NHL

10 a.m.

NHLN — 2023 Draft: Rounds 2-7, Nashville, Tenn.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Eastbourne, Mallorca; WTA: Eastbourne, Bad Homburg

5 a.m. (Thursday and Friday)

TENNIS — ATP: Eastbourne, Mallorca; WTA: Eastbourne, Bad Homburg

WNBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Minnesota at Seattle

NBATV — Indiana at Phoenix

PRIME VIDEO — New York at Las Vegas

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Despite a high bar set in needing to defend their state AAA football championship, the Bismarck Demons cleared it with ease, going 12-0 on their way to their fifth state title in 14 seasons under the tutelage of head coach Mark Gibson. The performance was more than enough for the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association to name the Demons football team their high school team of the year.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Tire problems cost Terry Barnes his second straight title at Dacotah Speedway in the street division. Barnes overtook Luke Nelson after the second yellow flag early in their feature, and continued to increase his lead, but when he attempted to pass a competitor, their tires made contact and Barnes’ tires got the worst end of the deal. He fell back to ninth and little was left of the tire when he reached the pit area. With Barnes out, Valley City’s Randy Klein came out with the feature win after starting the race in row four, and was Klein’s second win of the season.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): A five-hit, five-run first inning was enough for Mandan to win the championship game of the Mandan Invitational women’s softball tournament 12-7 over Fargo Nodak Supply. Mandan was led by a triple from Michelle Philips and the first of two doubles from Mary Mann as they built a 5-1 lead after the first. Mandan beat Bump’s Bar of Arvilla 4-3 and Minot Standard Sparks 12-11 to earn their spot in the championship game.

TRIVIA ANSWER

In 2007, when they swept a three-game series against the Braves in mid-June at the Metrodome.

