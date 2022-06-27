Morning Kickoff: June 28

MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, June 28

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Reps at Bismarck Senators, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck Capitals at Watford City, 5:30 p.m.; Bismarck Capitals at Watford City, 5:30 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Rochester, 12:05 p.m.

Wednesday, June 29

American Legion baseball: Minot at Mandan Chiefs, 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Mandan A’s at Dickinson, 5:30 p.m.

Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Thursday, June 30

American Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs at Williston, 5:30 p.m.; Bismarck 15s at Bismarck Reps, 5:30 p.m., Haaland Field.

Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Friday, July 1

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Govs at Williston, 5:30 p.m.; Bismarck Senators at Williston, 5 p.m.

Northwoods League: Willmar at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Cleveland

5:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Cleveland

TV TODAY

MLB BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN+ — Minnesota at Cleveland, Doubleheader Game One

6 p.m.

BSN — Minnesota at Cleveland, Doubleheader Game Two

TBS — Houston at N.Y. Mets

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — Detroit at San Francisco OR Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels

MEN’S SOCCER

5:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Costa Rica, Quarterfinal

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: FC Tulsa at San Antonio FC

8:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Panama vs. Honduras, Quarterfinal

WOMEN’S SOCCER

9 p.m.

ESPN — International Friendly: U.S vs. Colombia

TENNIS

5 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round

10 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round

5 a.m. (Tuesday and Wednesday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round

WNBA

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Atlanta at Washington

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): The Bismarck Reps Blue team left no doubt as to the champion of the Chris Wenzel Memorial Class B Classic, pounding their Red team counterparts 10-0 in the championship game. The win completed a 48-14 scoring run through the tournament. Evan Warren went the distance on the bump, holding Red to six hits and two walks while striking out seven across seven innings. Brandon Gieszler hit a two-run double to open the scoring, with Austen Stewart’s double, singles by Kole Bauer and Jared Spooner adding plenty more runs to the cause.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Tate Meyhoff of the Mandan Chiefs was on point at the plate and on the mound, knocking a home run and striking out seven as the Chiefs rolled to a 6-3 win over Bismarck. While Meyhoff’s blast was the lone run Mandan scored in the first, the Chiefs added four more runs in the second to extend their lead. Bismarck’s Ben Sherer was the lone sparkplug for the Govs, as he went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Glasser Construction and Our Place shared the league lead in the Bismarck fast-pitch softball league as it neared the end of the first round of play in the 1972 summer season. Our Place earned its share of the top spot by blowing out Elbow Room 16-5, while Glasser Construction was shut out 13-0 by the Elks for their first loss of the season. Steve Hewitt and Boyd Van Patton helped lead Our Place over Elbow Room, as Hewitt knocked two doubles and a home run to drive in four runs and Van Patton had two home runs and four RBIs in three trips to the plate.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Houston Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron received a 20-game suspension in 2020 for instigating a brawl between his Astros and the Oakland Athletics.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.