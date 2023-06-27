MORNING KICKOFF

Wednesday, June 28

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Jamestown (2), 5 p.m.; Dickinson at Bismarck Reps, 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Watford City at Bismarck Senators (2), 5 p.m., Haaland Field.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, June 29

American Legion baseball: West Fargo at Governors (2), 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Mandan Chiefs at Fargo Post 400 (2), 5:30 p.m.; Minot at Bismarck Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field; Bismarck 15s at Bismarck Reps, 5 p.m., Haaland Field; Dickinson at Mandan A’s (2) 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, June 30

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Senators at Bismarck Reps, 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Mandan Chiefs vs. Glendive, Mont. (2:30 p.m.) and Kalispell, Mont., (4:45 p.m.) at Justin Demary Memoria Tournament, Minot.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, July 1

American Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs vs. Minot Vistas at Justin Demary Memorial Tournament, Minot.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:20 a.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Atlanta

TV TODAY

3ICE HOCKEY

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Week 1: Team Fuhr vs. Team Carbonneau, Team Partick vs. Team Johnston

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE

11 a.m.

ESPNU — Naptown Challenge Championship: Annapolis, Md.

LACROSSE

9 p.m.

ESPNU — World Championship: Quarterfinal, San Diego

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

BSN — Minnesota at Atlanta

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Houston at St. Louis

NHL DRAFT

6 p.m.

ESPN — Round 1, Nashville, Tenn.

SOCCER

11 a.m.

CBSSN — UEFA U-21 Euro: England vs. Germany, Group C

2:40 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA U-21 Euro: Switzerland vs. France, Group D

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Jamaica vs. Trinidad & Tobago, Group A

9 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Saint Kitts and Nevis vs. U.S., Group A

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Wednesday and Thursday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Eastbourne; ATP: Mallorca; WTA: Bad Homburg

WNBA

11 a.m.

NBATV — Los Angeles at Chicago

6 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Washington

WOMEN’S SOCCER

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: San Diego Wave at Angel City, Group B

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Former Dakota Wizards head coach Dave Joerger was hired for the same job with the Memphis Grizzlies after the team parted ways with Lionel Hollins despite a franchise-best 56-win season. Joerger led the Bismarck-based Wizards to CBA titles in 2002 and 2004.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Jerome Beasley was selected with the 33rd overall pick in the NBA draft. The University of North Dakota All-American averaged 26.6 points per game and was named the NCAA Division II National Player of the Year. Prior to the draft, the Compton, Calif., product worked out for 21 NBA teams.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Tracy Scott of Dickinson defeated Bruce Whiting of Bismarck in the championship flight finals of the fourth annual Elks tournament. Scott knocked off defending champion Steve Woodcox of Bismarck in the semifinals. Terry Richards of Bismarck won the consolation championship flight.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Blackhawks picked Patrick Kane No. 1 overall in the 2007 draft.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)