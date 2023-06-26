MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, June 27

American Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs at Governors (7-inning game), 7:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Watford City at Bismarck Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field; Mandan A’s at Bismarck Senators (1 game), 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Minot, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday, June 28

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Jamestown (2), 5 p.m.; Dickinson at Bismarck Reps, 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Watford City at Bismarck Senators (2), 5 p.m., Haaland Field.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, June 29

American Legion baseball: West Fargo at Governors (2), 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Mandan Chiefs at Fargo Post 400 (2), 5:30 p.m.; Minot at Bismarck Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field; Bismarck 15s at Bismarck Reps, 5 p.m., Haaland Field; Dickinson at Mandan A’s (2) 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, June 30

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Senators at Bismarck Reps, 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Mandan Chiefs vs. Glendive, Mont. (2:30 p.m.) and Glendive, Mont., (4:45 p.m.) at Justin Demary Memoria Tournament, Minot.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, July 1

American Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs vs. Minot Vistas at Justin Demary Memorial Tournament, Minot.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

5 p.m.

KDKT – Belfield-South Heart Knights vs. Hazen

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:20 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Atlanta

TV TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

TBS — Minnesota at Atlanta

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at Oakland

SOCCER

11 a.m.

FS1 — UEFA U-21 Euro: Portugal vs. Belgium, Group A

1:45 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA U-21 Euro: Spain vs. Ukraine, Group B

6 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Canada vs. Guadeloupe, Group D

8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Guatemala vs. Cuba, Group D

SOFTBALL

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Warren vs. Team Leach

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Garcia vs. Team Leach

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Tuesday and Wednesday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Eastbourne; ATP: Mallorca; WTA: Bad Homburg

WNBA

6 p.m.

NBATV — New York at Connecticut

7 p.m.

BSN Extra/CBSSN — Seattle at Minnesota

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Dallas at Phoenix

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Danny Henke clubbed two home runs and Kirk Sailer also went deep for Garrison in a 20-run outburst against Hazen. Evan Eberle went all five innings on the mound to get the pitching victory for Garrison. Karson Hintz, Collin Maas and Connor Doll had two hits each for Hazen in the Legion baseball contest.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Ben Imdieke went 4-for-4, including a home run and a double, for Linton in its 12-2 Legion baseball victory over Lisbon. Nick Schuetz went all seven innings on the mound to earn the victory, allowing two runs on seven hits. He also helped himself with the bat, going 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Doug Weisz of Bismarck won the 123-pound junior division title and recognition as one of the tournament’s outstanding wrestlers at the U.S. Federation Tournament at Bismarck Junior College. Daniel Woodward of Bismarck won quickest pin in the junior division, locking up an opponent in 14 seconds.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Washington Senators moved to Texas and became the Rangers in 1972.

